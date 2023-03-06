Larry King’s Widow Shawn ‘Mistreated & Abused' Late TV Host In His Final Years, Producer Alleges

Larry King’s longtime producer Greg Christensen trashed the late television host’s widow Shawn as part of her $100 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Greg has filed a bombshell declaration in response to Shawn’s claims in court.

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Shawn filed a lawsuit against her former business managers at Blouin & Company. In court documents, Shawn accused the firm of helping her husband Larry hide money from her during their marriage. Shawn and Larry married in 1997 but were close to divorce multiple times throughout their union. In 2010, both filed for divorce after Shawn believed Larry was having an affair with her sister Shannon. Larry and Shannon denied the affair. Eventually, Shawn and Larry reconciled and were still together when he died in 2021.

Source: MEGA

In her lawsuit, Shawn claimed the late television host spent their community funds on various third parties including her sister Shannon. Shawn said the firm helped transfer millions of dollars that she had an interest in. Her lawsuit seeks damages from Blouin & Company and the return of funds given to third parties.

Source: MEGA

Blouin & Company has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the case. The business managers said they weren’t aware of Larry’s secret bank account until his death. The firm counter-sued Shawn for refusing to pay up on invoices. Both cases are ongoing.

One of the other defendants is Greg. Shawn accuses him of conspiring with Larry to keep her in the dark. Now, Greg has filed a bombshell declaration trashing Shawn. He said that he was extremely close with Larry who informed him that because “of who is wife Shawn King was, and the ways, “in which she sought to control every aspect of his life, Larry King had separate bank account. Larry King told me that he did not like Shawn King’s double standard of spending money on her family while discouraging Larry King from spending his own money to support Larry’s own children. Further, he said that Shawn found out about Larry’s secret bank account in 2019 after he suffered a stroke.

Source: imdb

Greg added that after Larry returned home from the hospital, Shawn “mistreated and abused Larry King in a number of ways which I personally witnessed when I visited Larry King. Shawn King prohibited Larry King from living or sleeping in the main home and forced him to live and sleep only in the backhouse which was located behind their home which Larry King had purchased.” Further, he said, “Shawn King also deprived Larry King of his wallet and sometimes his phone for extended periods of time, keeping him trapped in the back house.”

He said, “Shawn King further abused Larry King by restricting the resources the care givers had access to in order to take care of Larry. By way of example, Shawn King often attempted to prevent the care givers from entering the main house to obtain things to care for Larry, and so if something was not in the back house the care givers would have to administer their care without it or wait until it could be brought next time or purchased.”

Greg said he saw the ways in which Shawn would “also attempt to limit or prevent people, including myself, from visiting Larry King after his stroke. Shawn King made false statements to me like telling me that for medical reasons Larry King was not allowed to have visitors, that same day I spoke to the care givers in the back house who informed me that Larry King was feeling fine and that visitors would actually help his recovery.”

Greg said he saw Shawn use surveillance the intercom system at the house to monitor visitors. The producer said he knew Larry wanted out of the married in 2019 due at least in part “to the abuse he was suffering at her hands.” The producer said Larry told him he wanted a divorce from Shawn in 2019. He said he spent thousands on helping him find an apartment and get set up away from Shawn. Greg has demanded all claims against him be dismissed.