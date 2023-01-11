Larry King's Family At War As Widow Shawn's Sister DENIES Wrongdoing In $100 Million Battle Over Gifts Late Broadcaster Purchased Her During Alleged Affair
The sister of Larry King’s widow Shawn has rushed to court to deny any wrongdoing in the lawsuit that accuses the late TV broadcaster of dropping millions on her during his marriage — years after she publicly denied having an affair with her sister’s husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shawn King’s sister Shannon Engemann Grossman hired a lawyer to represent her in the $100 million lawsuit filed by Shawn against her ex-business managers Blouin & Company and a list of third parties, including Shannon.
In a new filing, Shannon denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Shawn filed a bombshell lawsuit against Blouin & Company accusing them of keeping a secret bank account for Larry that was hidden from her during their marriage.
She said the firm helped transfer millions to third parties from her joint bank accounts with Larry — without her consent. Her lawsuit seeks to recover damages from not only the firm but the third parties who received money.
In her lawsuit, Shawn said her sister Shannon "received a substantial number of improper and unauthorized transfers of” her community assets.
Shawn said Shannon received “unauthorized goods and services worth millions of dollars (or more subject to further investigation) including airfare, clothing and accessories, furniture, limousine services, healthcare services, dental implants, luxury automobiles, luxury hotel accommodations, and numerous other goods and services.”
Shawn and Larry married in 1997 but were close to divorce on numerous occasions. In 2010, both filed for divorce after Shawn believed Larry was having an affair with Shannon.
Shannon denied the accusations of an affair with Larry. She said Larry had been generous but claimed he did that with everyone. At the time, Shannon said, "I'm tired for taking the rap for things. I did not have an affair with Larry. He's been like a father to me."
In response to the lawsuit, Blouin & Company denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The firm said it was not aware of the secret account that Larry used to fund his lavish lifestyle.
In addition, Blouin & Company said Shawn refused to pay them for work completed. It filed a countersuit for the alleged unpaid money.