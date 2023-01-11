Larry King's Family At War As Widow Shawn's Sister DENIES Wrongdoing In $100 Million Battle Over Gifts Late Broadcaster Purchased Her During Alleged Affair

The sister of Larry King’s widow Shawn has rushed to court to deny any wrongdoing in the lawsuit that accuses the late TV broadcaster of dropping millions on her during his marriage — years after she publicly denied having an affair with her sister’s husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shawn King’s sister Shannon Engemann Grossman hired a lawyer to represent her in the $100 million lawsuit filed by Shawn against her ex-business managers Blouin & Company and a list of third parties, including Shannon.