Larry King’s Widow Accused Of Extramarital Affair During His Final Years, Friend Says Late TV Host Discovered Explicit Texts

Larry King’s longtime friend revealed the late TV host believed his wife Shawn King was having an alleged affair with another man during the final years of his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Larry’s pal/longtime producer Greg Christensen dropped the bombshell in newly filed court documents. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Shawn is suing her ex-business managers at the firm Blouin & Company and various third parties for over $100 million.