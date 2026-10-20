Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Demands Spousal Support as Couple's Divorce Battle Turns Ugly
Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, is demanding spousal support as the former couple's divorce battle heats up, RadarOnline.com can report.
Noem filed for divorce on September 28 — months after he was busted allegedly talking to escorts online and sharing photos of himself cross-dressing.
Bryon Noem Wants the Chance to Seek Alimony
According to reports, Bryon did not argue that the marriage ended due to "irreconcilable differences"; however, his court filing noted that he should be the one with the right to seek spousal support.
In Noem's original filing, she requested maintaining the right to potential alimony.
As of October 2026, Noem has a net worth of around $5million. Bryon, meanwhile, who owns Noem Insurance, has a reported net worth between $1million and $5million.
Before the divorce, the pair had been married for 34 years, since 1992, a marriage Noem did not see ending.
Her attorney, Tim Bottum, previously revealed his client is "saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution."
Bryon Noem's Alleged ‘Double Life’ Exposed
As Radar previously reported, in March, an exposé revealing Bryon's alleged "double life" was published, including his interest in the online "bimbofication" space.
Participants in the scene surgically or cosmetically alter themselves to look like "Barbie dolls" or "dumb blondes." One way they do this is by implanting saline into their b-easts to make them look bigger, or wearing fake ones.
In a series of photos, Bryon is seen wearing what looks like large "balloons" under skin-tight shirts. He also allegedly exchanged "hundreds" of texts with the aforementioned three women, wherein he discussed his love for "huge, huge ridiculous b—s."
He repeatedly talked on the phone with at least one of them, where they'd discuss her "x." The married man even "made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to Kristi," according to reports.
To keep the conversations going, Bryon allegedly sent the women upwards of $25,000.
Following the bombshell report, Noem's spokesperson issued a statement on her behalf: "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."
Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Explained
This isn’t the first time a Noem has been accused of stepping out on their marriage. In 2023, an exposé alleging Noem had a years-long affair with Corey Lewandowski was revealed.
The report detailed conversations with insiders, "luxury" hotel stays, and private flights the two allegedly shared.
Rumors had been circulating since at least 2021, when conservative outlet American Greatness called out their alleged romance.
Kristi Noem Denies the Allegations
One of Bryon’s partners allegedly asked him about the affair, to which he said he knew and there was "nothing" he could do.
Noem, meanwhile, denied the allegations and called them "tabloid trash" when pressed on them at a hearing.