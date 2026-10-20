Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Demands Spousal Support as Couple's Divorce Battle Turns Ugly

As Radar previously reported, in March, an exposé revealing Bryon's alleged "double life" was published, including his interest in the online "bimbofication" space.

Participants in the scene surgically or cosmetically alter themselves to look like "Barbie dolls" or "dumb blondes." One way they do this is by implanting saline into their b-easts to make them look bigger, or wearing fake ones.

In a series of photos, Bryon is seen wearing what looks like large "balloons" under skin-tight shirts. He also allegedly exchanged "hundreds" of texts with the aforementioned three women, wherein he discussed his love for "huge, huge ridiculous b—s."

He repeatedly talked on the phone with at least one of them, where they'd discuss her "x." The married man even "made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to Kristi," according to reports.

To keep the conversations going, Bryon allegedly sent the women upwards of $25,000.

Following the bombshell report, Noem's spokesperson issued a statement on her behalf: "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."