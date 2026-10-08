'This Is Cruelty': Kristi Noem Torched by Critics After She Posts More Gruesome Photos of Dead Animals Following 'Moose Hunt'

The hunting trip included Noem and her sister taking a scenic detour through the Maine wilderness. In an Instagram post, Noem shared a series of pictures and videos, but two pieces of content – a photo of the sisters standing behind a dead moose and smiling, followed by a video of the moose lying on the ground – left critics disgusted.

"I don't understand how anyone can enjoy killing a defenseless animal just for pleasure. That is cruelty. D-mn humans, destroying God's creation," a user raged.

"Hope you're mauled by a moose. Or elk. Or buffalo. Or your next dog," another commentator added. "This is cruelty!" a user noted.

While one person went off, "I can't support this. Why do they need to hunt a creature that won't be needed to eat? I would say it's okay to hurt an animal because you don't have another source of food, but that is not your family's case. No need to destroy our nature and wildlife."

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW