'This Is Cruelty': Kristi Noem Torched by Critics After She Posts More Gruesome Photos of Dead Animals Following 'Moose Hunt'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has once again been torched by critics for posting more gruesome photos of dead animals, RadarOnline.com can report.
On October 1, Noem, known as "ICE Barbie," posted animals she took down while hunting in Maine with her sister, Kassidy, sparking major outrage.
Kristi Noem Faces Backlash Over Hunting Post
The hunting trip included Noem and her sister taking a scenic detour through the Maine wilderness. In an Instagram post, Noem shared a series of pictures and videos, but two pieces of content – a photo of the sisters standing behind a dead moose and smiling, followed by a video of the moose lying on the ground – left critics disgusted.
"I don't understand how anyone can enjoy killing a defenseless animal just for pleasure. That is cruelty. D-mn humans, destroying God's creation," a user raged.
"Hope you're mauled by a moose. Or elk. Or buffalo. Or your next dog," another commentator added. "This is cruelty!" a user noted.
While one person went off, "I can't support this. Why do they need to hunt a creature that won't be needed to eat? I would say it's okay to hurt an animal because you don't have another source of food, but that is not your family's case. No need to destroy our nature and wildlife."
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW
Kristi Noem's Dark History Featuring Animals Exposed
The fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary faced widespread backlash in 2024 after revealing in her memoir that she killed her 14-month-old hunting dog, Cricket, and a family goat.
Noem wrote that Cricket was difficult to train, disrupted a pheasant hunt, and later killed a neighbor's chickens before she decided the dog was dangerous and took her to a gravel pit, where she shot her.
The 54-year-old then described shooting a family goat that she said was aggressive, chased her children, and had an unpleasant odor.
After her first shot wounded the goat, Noem returned to her truck to reload before killing the animal. Noem later defended the killings as difficult decisions she believed were necessary on her farm.
Kristi Noem Takes Down Bull Elk
As Radar previously reported, Noem posted snaps of herself on a bow-hunting trip in Wyoming, where she killed a bull elk. Her six photos, posted on Instagram on September 21, show Noem behind the dead elk, holding its antlers as the bow itself rests on its body.
Commenters online flooded the section with mixed reactions, with supporters congratulating Noem on the kill while others stated it was unnecessary to hunt such an innocent animal.
One person pointed out at the time, "I'm a conservative as well, but I don't like this. I understand hunting is necessary. But no need to glorify it with a dead animal teed up as a trophy to celebrate..."
Ohio Mother Who Teaches Bible Class to Youth Allegedly Ordered Daughter to Beat Up Classmate — as Prosecutor Claims Incident Was Caught on Camera
Noem is no stranger to backlash. Last month, Noem was also was mocked after misspelling Colombia as "Columbia" in a post about meeting Colombian officials, later editing the caption after facing backlash.
She has also faced criticism over posts featuring her new diplomatic role and other highly curated images, with critics repeatedly turning to the comments to challenge or ridicule her.