EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Pushing Andrew Windsor to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein Friendship, Sources Say
Nov. 28 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to be pushing his shamed younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, as the monarch continues to grapple with the fallout from the scandal.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com that Charles, 78, is understood to favor "total transparency" over Andrew's association with Epstein.
King Charles Pressures Brother to Face Epstein Probe
Andrew, 66, has recently faced mounting scrutiny over his relationship with the convicted s-x offender, who died at age 66 in 2019, and his unwillingness to discuss their friendship with investigators from the FBI or Scotland Yard.
A royal source claimed: "The distinction Charles appears to be drawing is between protecting Andrew as a member of his family and protecting him from having to answer difficult questions. Those are two very different things.
"There is only so much the King can achieve by removing titles, privileges, and royal accommodation. None of those measures can provide investigators with the answers they might be seeking about Epstein.
"Charles can ensure his brother has somewhere safe to live without insulating him from scrutiny."
The insider noted, "But he feels cooperating with investigators would be an opportunity for Andrew to address the outstanding questions surrounding his friendship with Epstein, and he is pressurizing him to do so as he thinks it will help bring this saga to a close."
Disgraced Andrew Stripped of Titles and Evicted From Royal Lodge
Charles has taken a series of unprecedented measures to distance the royal institution from his brother, while continuing to provide him with accommodation and financial assistance from his private resources.
In October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had initiated the formal process of removing his brother's royal titles and honors, ending his entitlement to be known as a prince.
Andrew was also required to surrender the lease on Royal Lodge, his longtime residence on the Windsor estate, before relocating to the King's privately owned Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Buckingham Palace has also publicly expressed its willingness to cooperate with police investigating allegations surrounding Andrew's relationship with Epstein.
Arrest and Police Raids Rock Former Prince
Former Prince Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
He was subsequently released under investigation and has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with his association with the financier.
In October, Andrew successfully challenged the legality of search warrants used by police to raid his properties at Windsor and Sandringham.
The ruling did not bring the wider police investigation to an end.
Disastrous Interview and Multimillion-Dollar Settlement
Andrew previously stepped back from royal duties following his widely criticized 2019 interview with the BBC's Newsnight, during which he attempted to explain his continued friendship with Epstein after the financier's conviction for sexual offenses.
In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she had been sexually abused by him when she was 17. The settlement included no admission of liability, and Mountbatten-Windsor denied her allegations.
American financier and convicted s-x offender Epstein's connections to some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures attracted international scrutiny. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to Florida state charges involving the solicitation of prostitution, including from a minor, serving just 13 months in custody.
He was arrested again in July 2019 on federal s-x trafficking charges involving underage girls. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell the following month, aged 66, in what authorities ruled a suicide. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was subsequently convicted of helping him recruit and sexually exploit underage girls and jailed.