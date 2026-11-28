Andrew, 66, has recently faced mounting scrutiny over his relationship with the convicted s-x offender, who died at age 66 in 2019, and his unwillingness to discuss their friendship with investigators from the FBI or Scotland Yard.

A royal source claimed: "The distinction Charles appears to be drawing is between protecting Andrew as a member of his family and protecting him from having to answer difficult questions. Those are two very different things.

"There is only so much the King can achieve by removing titles, privileges, and royal accommodation. None of those measures can provide investigators with the answers they might be seeking about Epstein.

"Charles can ensure his brother has somewhere safe to live without insulating him from scrutiny."

The insider noted, "But he feels cooperating with investigators would be an opportunity for Andrew to address the outstanding questions surrounding his friendship with Epstein, and he is pressurizing him to do so as he thinks it will help bring this saga to a close."