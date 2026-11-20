King Charles 'Going to Step Down' Amid Growing Health Fears — as Prince William Prepares to Take the Throne
Nov. 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
King Charles III's health reportedly "took a turn for the worse" following a grueling nine-day tour of the Caribbean, with insiders fearing the monarch may abdicate amid his cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That would pave the way for his eldest son and heir, Prince William, to ascend to the throne and carry out the demanding and relentless duties that come with being king.
'Anyone Can See' King Charles 'Is Not Well'
"This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging," a palace aide announced about 74-year-old Charles' tour of the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.
He continued, "It's been exhausting ... But the takeaway is that it's been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed.”
But the positive spin reportedly isn't doing anything to quell fears behind palace walls that the king's days are numbered.
"Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way," one insider dished. "Anyone can see he's not well."
King Charles 'Is Going to Step Down' and Let Prince William Ascend
A second source went even further, claiming the monarch will hand over the keys to the kingdom to William, 44, rather than spend his final days working himself to the bone.
"King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate," the insider claimed.
"He is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown's business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a third source explained about Charles' health woes.
King Charles' Family Drama Becoming Too Much to Handle
The king has been besieged by a string of family scandals, adding to the pressures facing the ailing monarch. Among the royal headaches are his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal fallout and February arrest, along with wayward son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's surprise return to Britain in August, six years after their dramatic Megxit departure saw them pack up and move to Southern California.
Meghan's ailing father, Thomas Markle Sr., is now embroiled in a vile child s------ abuse scandal.
The mounting family turmoil has reportedly become an overwhelming burden for Charles. "He doesn't have much time left – maybe just weeks – and it's sad that his final days are being spent dealing with all of these problems," said the royal source."“Harry and Andrew really have turned this family upside down."
One of the spies believes the abdication will happen in 2027, when the Prince of Wales will become King William V, along with the "pomp and pageantry" of a coronation to distract from how sick Charles really is.
King Charles 'Will Live With Cancer' Until He Dies
Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, after the disease was detected when he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.
While not disclosing what type of cancer he has, the king continues to undergo treatment, as Buckingham Palace announced in December 2025: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment, and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase."
However, top royal journalists have had a more dire prognosis, with biographer Robert Jobson reporting that Charles will "live with cancer" for the rest of his days.
"The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really," The Windsor Legacy author shared about Charles' health outlook in April.