"This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging," a palace aide announced about 74-year-old Charles' tour of the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.

He continued, "It's been exhausting ... But the takeaway is that it's been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed.”

But the positive spin reportedly isn't doing anything to quell fears behind palace walls that the king's days are numbered.

"Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way," one insider dished. "Anyone can see he's not well."