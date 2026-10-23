EXCLUSIVE: 'Scorned' Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks White House Panic — as Ex-Trump Official Could Reveal Prez's Darkest Secrets After Resignation
Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
White House officials are reportedly in panic mode that Donald Trump Jr.'s "scorned" ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle, could be ready to share the president's darkest secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The booted U.S. ambassador to Greece is believed to know the Trump family's deepest, darkest secrets, and they could soon be for sale.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Has been Burned by the White House
Guilfoyle left her prestigious post after just 11 months on October 13, hours after President Trump demanded the resignation of his son's jilted ex-fiancée following allegations of misconduct.
However, after her resignation, Guilfoyle griped that the allegations against her are "false" and added that she intends to "vigorously defend" her name, reputation, and integrity. And she could have the means to do so.
Sources said Guilfoyle likely documented information about the family and may be ready to burn her White House bridges following her shocking fall from grace.
"She knows where all the bodies are buried. You can only imagine all the information she picked up during nightly pillow talk sessions with Don Jr.," said presidential historian Leon Wagener, who adds that Guilfoyle could potentially cause "a lot of problems" for the commander-in-chief.
"Kimberly is the woman scorned by the president's son," Wagener continued. "If she's bitter enough to start talking, it could be scandalous."
What Does Kimberly Guilfoyle Know?
Hank Sheinkopf, a renowned political consultant in NYC, believes Guilfoyle could whip out her rumored dirt diaries to get the Department of Justice to back off – or even cut a deal – if she finds herself in legal trouble.
"Many people keep journals like that usually for [leverage] purposes, so that if you try to indict them, they come at you," Sheinkopf notes.
As Radar has reported, Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée is accused of exhibiting tyrannical behavior toward embassy staff and promoting the commercial interests of a Greek construction and energy company during her time as Greek ambassador.
She is also facing scrutiny due to her ties with prominent Greek business tycoons, who reportedly provided her with private jet travel and other luxury accommodations in what critics have characterized as possible shady payoffs.
Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Begged' a Trump Donor for Money
Meanwhile, text messages showed Guilfoyle allegedly pressuring Trump donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to top administration officials.
"Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today," one text reads.
Deters said he didn't help because she'd failed to follow through on promises before. In one instance, he claimed he offered her $1million to get him on Tucker Carlson's show, which didn't happen.
"She was so desperate for me to send that $100,000, she said, If you do this for me, it's in the text messages, I will be your ride or die in Trump World," he claimed in a Good Morning America interview.
Donald Trump Is Not Worried
But even if Guilfoyle can find someone willing to pay for her inside story, there's no guarantee Trump's MAGA faithful will care. Trump has already distanced himself from her, saying she "wasn't a member of my family" and that she "dated my son a long time ago."
"She went to Greece; she was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” he added.
"Kimberly has been frozen out. She's been told to stop reaching out to Donald Trump," one insider claimed. "This isn't a misunderstanding or a temporary disagreement. The message is clear: Stay away."
Sheinkopf agreed, openly wondering, "What can she say? She’s been painted as a crook, and anything coming out of her mouth won’t be credible except to the most blatant Trump haters."