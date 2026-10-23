EXCLUSIVE: 'Scorned' Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks White House Panic — as Ex-Trump Official Could Reveal Prez's Darkest Secrets After Resignation

Guilfoyle left her prestigious post after just 11 months on October 13, hours after President Trump demanded the resignation of his son's jilted ex-fiancée following allegations of misconduct.

However, after her resignation, Guilfoyle griped that the allegations against her are "false" and added that she intends to "vigorously defend" her name, reputation, and integrity. And she could have the means to do so.

Sources said Guilfoyle likely documented information about the family and may be ready to burn her White House bridges following her shocking fall from grace.

"She knows where all the bodies are buried. You can only imagine all the information she picked up during nightly pillow talk sessions with Don Jr.," said presidential historian Leon Wagener, who adds that Guilfoyle could potentially cause "a lot of problems" for the commander-in-chief.

"Kimberly is the woman scorned by the president's son," Wagener continued. "If she's bitter enough to start talking, it could be scandalous."