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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Snub U.S. Return in Favor of Finding a 'Rich European Husband' After Quitting Greek Embassy Post

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Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is unlikely to return to the U.S., according to sources.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle is considering snubbing a return to the U.S. after quitting her Greek Embassy post, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com has learned the former Fox News host, 57, plans to stay in Europe where she'll be on the look out for a "rich husband."

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'Embarrassed to Come Back to U.S.'

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Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle is 'ashamed' to come home, insiders have claimed.

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Sources claimed Guilfoyle, who just resigned as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece at the request of the White House amid allegations of improper and possibly illegal activity, is too ashamed to return home, despite denying the allegations against her.

"She is embarrassed to come back to the U.S.," the insider said, adding that she's hoping to find a "rich husband in Europe."

Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., having dated for six years, and had previously been lauded by the president for the job she was doing in Greece.

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'We Didn't Like What We Were Reading'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has attempted to distance his links with Guilfoyle.

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The commander-in-chief has tried to downplay their connection after her firing.

"She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," he told a reporter. "But she went to Greece. She was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading."

Sources suggested that Guilfoyle is unlikely to find another job working for the Trump dynasty, despite previously hitting the campaign trail for the POTUS.

“She’s done in Trump world," an insider told a publication. “Who will hire her? No one will go near her.”

Earlier this week, Radar reported that Guilfoyle quit her post as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after pressure from the White House. The ex-wife of Gavin Newsom was ensnared in political controversy after allegedly asking for money in return for political favors.

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Inside Guilfoyle's Resignation

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Source: MEGA

The former Fox News host allegedly angered Trump with her behavior.

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Her alleged actions, which her lawyers denied, elicited anger from Trump, and his administration, who asked for her resignation on Tuesday, October 13.

In her her first-ever press briefing, new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck."

Trump admitted previously he was unhappy with Guilfoyle amid the political fallout.

"It's too bad," he told reporters on October 9.

However, behind the scenes, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were reportedly "extremely p-----" about the situation.

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picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was asked to resign from her post.

Guilfoyle announced her decision to step down from the role on X.

"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again," she wrote.

"While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

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