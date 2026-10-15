Kimberly Guilfoyle to Snub U.S. Return in Favor of Finding a 'Rich European Husband' After Quitting Greek Embassy Post

The commander-in-chief has tried to downplay their connection after her firing.

"She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," he told a reporter. "But she went to Greece. She was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading."

Sources suggested that Guilfoyle is unlikely to find another job working for the Trump dynasty, despite previously hitting the campaign trail for the POTUS.

“She’s done in Trump world," an insider told a publication. “Who will hire her? No one will go near her.”

Earlier this week, Radar reported that Guilfoyle quit her post as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after pressure from the White House. The ex-wife of Gavin Newsom was ensnared in political controversy after allegedly asking for money in return for political favors.