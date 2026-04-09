EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Romance With Lewis Hamilton 'Rocked' by Her Kooky Ex Kanye West's Latest Drama

"For Kim, that creates a delicate situation. She's very aware of how quickly things can escalate when Kanye feels provoked or sidelined, and a major public appearance could easily become a flashpoint," the source explained. "As a result, she's being incredibly careful about how she handles things, almost second-guessing every move and trying to avoid anything that might trigger unnecessary drama. It means she's treading very lightly, even though part of her would love to be more open about the relationship."

Following her split from West, Kardashian briefly dated Pete Davidson, who became the target of repeated public attacks from West, including diss tracks and social media posts.

Another source said, "What happened with Pete really changed the way people around Kim view her relationships. Kanye's attacks were so relentless and so public that they left a lasting impression – it showed just how intense things can become when he feels threatened or sidelined. That hasn't been forgotten by anyone in her orbit.

"As a result, there's now a heightened awareness that being with Kim isn't always straightforward. It's not just about the relationship itself – there's a broader dynamic at play, where past behavior has created a sense that things can quickly become very public and very messy."

"With Kanye back in the spotlight again, promoting new work and making headlines, it only amplifies those concerns. It serves as a reminder that his presence doesn't just fade into the background and that any new partner has to factor that into how they navigate things with Kim."

Hamilton, who is currently balancing a demanding Formula One schedule, is understood to be prioritizing focus on his career.

A further source said: "There's a growing feeling that Lewis is being extremely deliberate about protecting his focus right now. He's at a stage in his career where the margins are incredibly fine, and staying mentally locked in is everything. Anything that threatens to pull his attention away – particularly ongoing public drama – is something he's instinctively cautious about letting into his world."

"It's not that he isn't invested in Kim, but he's very aware of the wider landscape that comes with her, especially given Kanye's track record. "The unpredictability of his behavior, coupled with the fact that he's back in the spotlight again, means there's always the potential for situations to escalate quickly and publicly."

They concluded: "For Lewis, that's a real consideration. He doesn't want to find himself caught up in something that could become a distraction at a critical point in his season. So he's taking a measured, careful approach – making sure that whatever happens in his personal life doesn't interfere with the level of concentration he needs to perform at the top of his sport."