EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Romance With Lewis Hamilton 'Rocked' by Her Kooky Ex Kanye West's Latest Drama
April 9 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's relationship with Lewis Hamilton is being quietly strained by the latest controversies surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West, with sources telling RadarOnline.com renewed drama swamping the kooky rapper – including his recent ban from entering the UK after being booked for Wireless festival – has left the couple navigating fresh uncertainty.
Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, were first linked in February after a private trip to the Cotswolds in England and have since taken gradual steps into the public eye, including a high-profile joint appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl and a family trip to Japan, where Hamilton spent time with Kardashian's son Saint, 10.
Clashing Lifestyles Create Tension
The reality star shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6 – with West, 48, to whom she was married from 2014 until their divorce in 2021. West, meanwhile, has returned to the spotlight following the release of his latest album, Bully, alongside a renewed promotional push that has reignited concerns about his past behavior.
A source close to Kardashian and Hamilton told us, "Lewis is operating in an incredibly high-pressure environment right now in his racing career, where every fraction of a second counts and his entire mindset is built around discipline and absolute focus.
"That intensity is a huge part of why he's remained at the very top of Formula One for so long, but it also means that anything outside of racing – particularly his personal life – is something he tends to keep carefully managed and, at times, secondary."
"Kim, by contrast, is someone who is very used to a certain level of chaotic attention and emotional investment in a relationship, especially at the beginning. She thrives on that excitement, the grand gestures, the feeling of being prioritized, and that's been a consistent pattern in her past relationships."
Kanye West's Shadow Looms Large
The insider continued: "The complication here is that being with Kim doesn't come without context. Kanye's history of very public, often unpredictable behavior has created a situation where any new partner has to consider the potential fallout from his behavior.
"There's a volatility that comes with Kim's past, and that inevitably affects how someone like Lewis approaches things. He may be thinking he should race off now before it distracts him from what matters to him most – driving at the highest level."
Insiders added West's recent controversies – including his Nazi-loving outbursts online – have also amplified tensions around Kardashian's budding relationship.
One source said, "Kim's relationship with Lewis has genuinely been unsettled by the latest wave of drama surrounding Kanye. It's not just background noise – it has a real impact on how things are progressing between them.
"The reports about him being banned from the UK, especially after being lined up for something as high-profile as Wireless, have only reinforced the idea that anything connected to Kanye can shift very quickly and in ways that are hard to anticipate."
'Kim Genuinely Has Strong Feelings for Lewis'
"For Lewis, who is used to precision, structure, and control in his professional life, that kind of unpredictability is difficult to ignore. It creates a sense that even if things are going smoothly between him and Kim, there's always the possibility of outside disruption," the source continued.
"For Kim, it's frustrating because she feels like she's constantly having to manage the ripple effects of Kanye's actions, even though she's moved on. But the reality is that his public profile and the controversies that follow him don't just disappear, and that inevitably casts a shadow over her personal life – especially when she's trying to build something new."
Hamilton is said to be cautious about stepping too far into the spotlight with Kardashian, while West remains in the spotlight over his antics.
An insider said: "Kim genuinely has strong feelings for Lewis and sees real potential there, but there's a noticeable gap between how she'd like the relationship to be progressing publicly and the pace he's comfortable with. From her perspective, this is the stage where you start stepping out together – doing red carpets and showing a united front.
"Lewis, though, is far more cautious about that level of visibility right now. He's weighing up not just his career commitments but also the wider context surrounding Kim, particularly with Kanye re-emerging so prominently. The timing, from his point of view, just doesn't feel right for high-profile public displays of affection."
Past Drama Still Influences the Present
"For Kim, that creates a delicate situation. She's very aware of how quickly things can escalate when Kanye feels provoked or sidelined, and a major public appearance could easily become a flashpoint," the source explained. "As a result, she's being incredibly careful about how she handles things, almost second-guessing every move and trying to avoid anything that might trigger unnecessary drama. It means she's treading very lightly, even though part of her would love to be more open about the relationship."
Following her split from West, Kardashian briefly dated Pete Davidson, who became the target of repeated public attacks from West, including diss tracks and social media posts.
Another source said, "What happened with Pete really changed the way people around Kim view her relationships. Kanye's attacks were so relentless and so public that they left a lasting impression – it showed just how intense things can become when he feels threatened or sidelined. That hasn't been forgotten by anyone in her orbit.
"As a result, there's now a heightened awareness that being with Kim isn't always straightforward. It's not just about the relationship itself – there's a broader dynamic at play, where past behavior has created a sense that things can quickly become very public and very messy."
"With Kanye back in the spotlight again, promoting new work and making headlines, it only amplifies those concerns. It serves as a reminder that his presence doesn't just fade into the background and that any new partner has to factor that into how they navigate things with Kim."
Hamilton, who is currently balancing a demanding Formula One schedule, is understood to be prioritizing focus on his career.
A further source said: "There's a growing feeling that Lewis is being extremely deliberate about protecting his focus right now. He's at a stage in his career where the margins are incredibly fine, and staying mentally locked in is everything. Anything that threatens to pull his attention away – particularly ongoing public drama – is something he's instinctively cautious about letting into his world."
"It's not that he isn't invested in Kim, but he's very aware of the wider landscape that comes with her, especially given Kanye's track record. "The unpredictability of his behavior, coupled with the fact that he's back in the spotlight again, means there's always the potential for situations to escalate quickly and publicly."
They concluded: "For Lewis, that's a real consideration. He doesn't want to find himself caught up in something that could become a distraction at a critical point in his season. So he's taking a measured, careful approach – making sure that whatever happens in his personal life doesn't interfere with the level of concentration he needs to perform at the top of his sport."