Kim Kardashian

'Knife Through a Heart': Kim Kardashian Slams Ex Kanye West After Rapper Accused Her of Faking Paris Robbery

picture of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian says her former husband Kanye West did not believe she was the victim of traumatic robbery in Paris.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has claimed ex-husband Kanye West accused her of faking her Paris robbery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality star, 45, teared up as she described how certain media outlets and personalities doubted her story, including the father of her four children.

Kanye's Betrayal

Source: @kardashianshulu;Instagram

Kim opened up about the saga in a new episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim said: "Even my ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV Show.'"

The SKIMS founder added that he made the claim "in front of all these people," which she said made it like "a knife to my heart."

Her voice began to crack, and her eyes welled up with tears as she said: "Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life... It just really bothered me (because) you don't know who I am.

"So to finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, 'See guys, it was real.'"

"I'm happy it's over," a tearful Kim added.

Rapper Made Claim 'In Front Of All These People'

picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The disgraced rapper was married to Kim at the time and cut short a show in New York to be with her.

Kim was still married to West at the time of the October 2016 robbery, but he wasn't by her side because he was back in New York for a performance.

But after learning of her ordeal, he cut the show short and told the audience he had to leave immediately due to a "family emergency."

The seventh episode of season seven of the Hulu reality series was devoted exclusively to Kim's return to Paris to testify against the "grandpa robbers," who held her at gunpoint and tied her up nearly a decade earlier.

The first quarter of the episode was devoted to a retelling of the shocking incident, which Kim admitted left her with years of trauma due to her fear that the burglars would "rape" or "murder" her during the incident.

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim was held her at gunpoint and tied up by the French robbers.

Mom Kris Jenner, 70, and sister Khloe, 41, also condemned the speculation over the crime.

"She felt hurt so many people didn’t believe her," Khloe recalled in her own confessional. "I definitely remember people even in the vicinity near us questioning if this really happened, and that was really gross."

Kris, meanwhile, slammed those who questioned her second-oldest daughter. "The narrative that my daughter would make something like this up was ludicrous," she said. "It was just unfathomable that somebody could have said something like that."

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The reality star has since forgiven the thieves, despite them putting her through 'the most terrifying experience of my life.'

The trial resulted in eight of the ten defendants being convicted of crimes related to the incident, with ringleader Aomar Ait Kedach being found guilty of theft with a weapon and sequestration without voluntary liberation.

Following the verdicts, Kim thanked French authorities for "pursuing justice."

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," she continued in her statement.

"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system."

