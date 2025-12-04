'Knife Through a Heart': Kim Kardashian Slams Ex Kanye West After Rapper Accused Her of Faking Paris Robbery

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim said: "Even my ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV Show.'"

The SKIMS founder added that he made the claim "in front of all these people," which she said made it like "a knife to my heart."

Her voice began to crack, and her eyes welled up with tears as she said: "Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life... It just really bothered me (because) you don't know who I am.

"So to finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, 'See guys, it was real.'"

"I'm happy it's over," a tearful Kim added.