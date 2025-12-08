'Sex and the City' Snub! Kim Cattrall, 69, Didn't Invite Any Co-stars From Iconic Series to London Wedding — 'No Drama, No Diva Demands, No Red Carpet Nonsense'

While there was zero chance Cattrall's SATC enemy, Sarah Jessica Parker, would score an invite, she's also remained estranged from co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The foursome last worked together on the second SATC film, released in 2010.

"This wedding was about them, not the headlines. No publicity stunts, no other SATC drama. Exactly the way Kim wanted it," the insider said about Cattrall and her new husband.

Cattrall did have a prominent SATC staffer as a key part of her wedding, as the show's longtime stylist and her close pal, Patricia Field, collaborated with the actress on her outfit. The Mannequin star looked heavenly yet sharp in a Dior suit, Jimmy Choo heels, and a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

"Kim looked like Samantha Jones incarnate – fearless, elegant, and completely in charge of her moment. Everyone else? Just props in her story," one source said, referring to her iconic SATC character.