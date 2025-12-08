'Sex and the City' Snub! Kim Cattrall, 69, Didn't Invite Any Co-stars From Iconic Series to London Wedding — 'No Drama, No Diva Demands, No Red Carpet Nonsense'
Kim Cattrall's private wedding to Russell Thomas proved once again how deeply estranged she remains from her fellow Sex and the City leading ladies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 63, married her longtime love, 55, in a small London ceremony on December 4, attended by a dozen close friends and family, as the former HBO star wanted "No distractions."
Small Guest List Was 'On Purpose'
"Kim wanted it pure, personal, and zero drama. And she got exactly that. No distractions, no cameras, just love," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
"She kept the guest list tiny on purpose. No drama, no diva demands, no red carpet nonsense. Just love, laughter, and the people who actually matter," the insider explained.
Cattrall and audio engineer Thomas exchanged vows at London's Chelsea Old Town Hall, followed by a small reception featuring champagne and a wedding cake at the city's Peninsula Hotel.
'No Other SATC Drama'
While there was zero chance Cattrall's SATC enemy, Sarah Jessica Parker, would score an invite, she's also remained estranged from co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The foursome last worked together on the second SATC film, released in 2010.
"This wedding was about them, not the headlines. No publicity stunts, no other SATC drama. Exactly the way Kim wanted it," the insider said about Cattrall and her new husband.
Cattrall did have a prominent SATC staffer as a key part of her wedding, as the show's longtime stylist and her close pal, Patricia Field, collaborated with the actress on her outfit. The Mannequin star looked heavenly yet sharp in a Dior suit, Jimmy Choo heels, and a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy.
"Kim looked like Samantha Jones incarnate – fearless, elegant, and completely in charge of her moment. Everyone else? Just props in her story," one source said, referring to her iconic SATC character.
Cattrall and Thomas met in 2016 when she appeared on the BBC's Woman's Hour while he was working on the show.
The pair bypassed an engagement and went straight to getting married after nearly a decade together.
The Central Intelligence star shared the news in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the newlyweds kissing.
Cattrall's wedding-day hairstylist, Carlos Ferraz, gave a better look at the nuptials in a December 5 post. It showed the happy couple standing in front of a wall of flowers, with the How I Met Your Father star holding a bouquet of calla lilies and other winter white florals. Another picture showed the newlyweds emerging from the registry office, arm in arm, with Cattrall holding her bouquet triumphantly aloft.
'This One Feels Forever'
While this is Cattrall's fourth marriage, insiders revealed she may have finally found Mr. Right.
"Russell keeps her grounded. Kim hasn’t been this happy in years," one source raved.
Another insider revealed, "This one feels different. This one feels forever. She’s finally choosing herself, and she’s doing it in style."
Cattrall opened up about her big day on Monday, December 8, in an Instagram post, showing highlights from the couple's reception.
She showed off the couple cutting their three-tiered white frosted wedding cake with raspberries on top. Cattrall also included a photo of her smiling while holding a champagne flute and a brief video from their hotel, looking out at the Wellington Arch and across the Buckingham Palace Garden to the London night skyline.
"We’d like to thank the entire staff @thepeninsulalondonhotel for making our private wedding reception so incredibly memorable. We’ll never forget your dedication to making our wedding celebration such a success," Cattrall swooned.