EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Family Hit by Fresh Tragedy After Sudden Death
Nov. 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The infamous Kennedy curse struck again with the death of Kyle Kennedy at the age of 42, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The September death of Robert [Kennedy] and Ethel Kennedy's granddaughter adds another heartbreaking chapter to the family's seemingly endless string of tragedies – a history of misfortune dating back to President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination.
Kyle Kennedy's Life Marked by Heartbreak, Tragedy and Family Scandals
Kyle witnessed many of the calamities that have haunted the Kennedy clan – and endured more than her share of personal heartbreak.
One of her twin daughters died just days after birth; she suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2020 that left her paralyzed; and her marriage ended in divorce.
Kyle was just 13 when her father, Michael, died in 1997 after crashing into a tree while playing football on skis with relatives in Colorado. He was 39.
At the time, he'd made headlines for an alleged affair with a 14-year-old babysitter.
Michael maintained they did not have s-x until she turned 16, the legal age of consent in Massachusetts.
While Kyle's cause of death was initially listed as "pending," a family insider fears her death may have been even more tragic than it first appeared.
Kennedy Family's Tragic History Resurfaces After Kyle's Death
"She was a great athlete and ran in the Boston Marathon before she was left paralyzed," said the source. "When you take everything away from a person like that, leaving her completely unable to walk, you have to think something dark happened."
From the deaths of JFK's siblings Joe Jr. and Kathleen in the 1940s to the assassinations of JFK in 1963 and his brother Robert in 1968, the Kennedy clan has endured a staggering string of tragedies.
Among them: Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, died in December 2025 at age 35 of acute myeloid leukemia.
Maeve Kennedy McKean, granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, drowned in 2020 alongside her 8-year-old son while canoeing.
Kennedy Family Curse: Decades of Devastating Deaths and Heartbreak
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert and Ethel, died of an accidental drug overdose in August 2019. She was 22.
Mary Richardson Kennedy, the estranged wife of RFK Jr., died by suicide at age 52 in 2012.
John F. Kennedy Jr., 38, his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, 33, and her sister, Lauren, 34, perished when he lost control of his plane and it plunged into the Atlantic in 1999.
David Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s brother, died of a drug overdose in 1984 at 28.
Ted Kennedy's Chilling 'Family Curse' Fears Resurface After Latest Tragedy
In 1969, JFK's brother Ted Kennedy himself wondered aloud whether "some awful curse did actually hang over all the Kennedys."
"Judging from all the deaths in the family," said the source, "it's the truth."