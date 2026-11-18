Kyle witnessed many of the calamities that have haunted the Kennedy clan – and endured more than her share of personal heartbreak.

One of her twin daughters died just days after birth; she suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2020 that left her paralyzed; and her marriage ended in divorce.

Kyle was just 13 when her father, Michael, died in 1997 after crashing into a tree while playing football on skis with relatives in Colorado. He was 39.

At the time, he'd made headlines for an alleged affair with a 14-year-old babysitter.

Michael maintained they did not have s-x until she turned 16, the legal age of consent in Massachusetts.

While Kyle's cause of death was initially listed as "pending," a family insider fears her death may have been even more tragic than it first appeared.