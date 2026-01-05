Your tip
Tatiana Schlossberg Private Funeral Details: The Kennedys Reunite at New York City Church to Mourn Loss of JFK's Granddaughter After Her Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

The Kennedy family was seen arriving for the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Members of the Kennedy family were seen gathering for the private funeral of John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tatiana, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died at age 35 on December 30, weeks after she penned a heartbreaking op-ed about her terminal cancer diagnosis and the U.S. health care system.

Private Funeral Honoring Tatiana Schlossberg

Tatiana Schlossberg's immediate family, her husband George, and their two young children were seen arriving at the church.

Extended family, including Kerry Kennedy and Joe Kennedy III, were among the first to enter the service, which was held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in the Upper East Side on Monday, January 5. The church previously hosted the funeral of Tatiana's grandmother, Jackie Kennedy, in 1994.

Tatiana's immediate family, including her parents and siblings, sister Rose, and brother Jack Schlossberg, was then seen entering the church.

Her husband, George Moran, and her two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine, followed close behind.

Tatiana Schlossberg (M) died at age 35 on December 30 after a battle with leukemia.

Jack, 32, who recently announced his Congressional campaign, had a solemn look on his face as he walked alongside his father. He was dressed in a black coat and had a folder clutched in one hand.

Caroline. 68, who previously suffered the loss of her parents and brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., looked heartbroken as she entered the church dressed in all black.

While the service was private, many celebrities close to the family were also seen arriving at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, including David Letterman and Carolina Herrera, who designed Tatiana's wedding gown for her 2017 nuptials.

Tatiana Schlossberg's Heartbreaking Essay

Tatiana Schlossberg's essay about her diagnosis mentioned her mother (above) and brother's efforts to stop cousin RFK Jr.'s HHS Secretary confirmation.

David Remnick, Editor of the New Yorker magazine, which published Tatiana's essay in November 2025, also attended the funeral to pay his respects to the late environmental journalist.

After her passing, Kennedy's cousin Maria Shriver wrote an emotional tribute to Tatiana and urged followers to read her essay, in which the 35-year-old announced her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis.

Tatiana recalled doctors being concerned with her white-blood-cell count hours shortly after she gave birth to her second child.

"I did not – could not – believe that they were talking about me," she wrote. "I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn't sick. I didn't feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew."

Caroline Kennedy's cousin, RFK Jr., was not invited to the private service honoring Tatiana Schlossberg.

Her essay also highlighted fears and uncertainty surrounding health care, including funding cuts to cancer research, under her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership.

She noted how RFK Jr. ran as "an Independent but mostly as an embarrassment" to her family in the 2024 presidential election, before he endorsed Donald Trump and was later named the Health and Human Services Secretary.

"I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government," her essay continued. "Suddenly, the health-care system on which I relied felt strained, shaky."

As Radar reported, RFK Jr. was not invited to Tatiana's service.

