Tatiana Schlossberg Private Funeral Details: The Kennedys Reunite at New York City Church to Mourn Loss of JFK's Granddaughter After Her Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Extended family, including Kerry Kennedy and Joe Kennedy III, were among the first to enter the service, which was held at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in the Upper East Side on Monday, January 5. The church previously hosted the funeral of Tatiana's grandmother, Jackie Kennedy, in 1994.

Tatiana's immediate family, including her parents and siblings, sister Rose, and brother Jack Schlossberg, was then seen entering the church.

Her husband, George Moran, and her two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine, followed close behind.