RFK Jr 'Won't Be Invited' to Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Guest List Is Strictly Limited to 'Immediate Family Members and Close Friends'

Insiders reveal funeral plans are being closely guarded and carefully restricted to immediate family members and close friends. That apparently does not include the controversial RFK Jr., who serves as President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Tatiana, like most of the Kennedy clan, has distanced herself from RFK Jr., who has broken from the family to embrace the president.

However, a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the official story is he's not invited to protect the grieving from "disruptions."

"RFK Jr. will not be invited, and the family made that decision intentionally," the insider said. "They are trying to shield the kids and manage their grief without extra public scrutiny or controversy."