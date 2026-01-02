Your tip
RFK Jr 'Won't Be Invited' to Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Guest List Is Strictly Limited to 'Immediate Family Members and Close Friends'

rfk jr and tatiana schlossberg
Source: mega

Robert F Kennedy Jr will not be invited to cousin Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Ostracized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be invited to the funeral for his cousin, Tatiana Schlossberg, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tatiana, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and granddaughter of JFK, died on December 30 at age 35 after a battle with leukemia.

Private Family Funeral Plans

Tatiana Schlossberg
Source: jfk library

Schlossberg passed away after a battle with leukemia.

Insiders reveal funeral plans are being closely guarded and carefully restricted to immediate family members and close friends. That apparently does not include the controversial RFK Jr., who serves as President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Tatiana, like most of the Kennedy clan, has distanced herself from RFK Jr., who has broken from the family to embrace the president.

However, a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the official story is he's not invited to protect the grieving from "disruptions."

"RFK Jr. will not be invited, and the family made that decision intentionally," the insider said. "They are trying to shield the kids and manage their grief without extra public scrutiny or controversy."

Source: jfklibraryfdn/instagram

Tatiana leaves behind husband George Moran and their two young children, Edwin, 3, and 19-month-old daughter, Josephine Moran. Sources said the focus now is on providing stability for the children.

"They're not letting anyone disrupt the mourning or the kids' routine," the insider noted. "It's all about keeping the family unit intact and protected."

Tatiana Schlossberg Reveals Her Diagnosis

RFK, Jr.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. has been shut off from his family after joining the Trump administration.

Tatiana revealed the spread of her disease in a November 22 New Yorker essay titled The Battle With My Blood, causing some to say the infamous Kennedy curse was alive and well to strike someone so young.

The Yale and Oxford-educated journalist heartbreakingly described how shortly after giving birth to her daughter in May 2024, "my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange."

Tatiana's white-blood-cell count was dangerously high, and her doctor told her, "It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, or it could be leukemia," as she and her husband were in disbelief that it could be cancer.

She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation. The type of blood cancer is typically found in much older patients.

Tatiana Schlossberg Lashes Out at RFK Jr.'s Health Policies

RFJ Jr and Cheryl Hines
Source: mega

RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, is said to be disappointed by the shunning.

The terminal Tatiana used the same essay to slam RFK Jr. over his work with the Trump administration and his skepticism of vaccines.

"I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government," she wrote.

"I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers; slashed billions in funding from the National Institutes of Health, the world's largest sponsor of medical research; and threatened to oust the panel of medical experts charged with recommending preventive cancer screenings."

RFK Jr. MIA from Kennedy Family Reunion

Kennedy family
Source: @kerrykennedyrfk/instagram

RFK Jr. was missing from a July 4 Kennedy family reunion.

RFK Jr. is no stranger to being cut out of Kennedy family events. Over the summer, Kerry Kennedy, 65, "banned" her older brother and his actress wife, Cheryl Hines, 59, from the clan's annual July 4th festivities at their compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Kerry shared a photo on the holiday showing a large gathering of family members and friends, standing next to the ocean for a group snapshot.

"Happy birthday, Chris, Kathleen, and America!" the new family matriarch wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, referring to the fact that it was also her brother Chris Kennedy's 62nd birthday.

Noticeably absent were RFK Jr. and Hines. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was said to feel "bereft, insulted, heartbroken, and p-----" for herself and her husband about Kerry's cold shoulder.

