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Home > Politics > Kyle Kennedy

Kyle Kennedy Dead at 42: RFK's Granddaughter Dies Six Years After Suffering Spinal Cord Injury That Left Her Paralyzed

A photo of Kyle Kennedy alongside a photo of Robert F. Kennedy
Source: FACEBOOK/KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY; MEGA

Kyle Kennedy has died at age 42.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

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Kyle Kennedy died on September 21, 2026, six years after suffering a spinal cord injury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy passed away at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. home. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

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Kyle Kennedy Dies at 42

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A photo of Kyle Kennedy
Source: Burke Funeral Homes

Kyle Kennedy was the granddaughter of RFK.

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Kyle's death was confirmed by her family in an obituary. She was born on July 6, 1984, and died at the age of 42.

The family specified that funeral information and attendance were "private" as they kept the death on the quieter side.

Kyle was the granddaughter of RFK, leaving her among the political dynasty family. RFK was assassinated in 1968 via a shooting at a hotel. She was the daughter of Michael L. Kennedy, who died in 1997 during a skiing incident. Her mother is Victoria Denise Gifford, daughter of NFL star Frank Gifford.

Her life was riddled with more loss when her daughter, Josie, who was a fraternal twin to Conor, died days after birth. She is survived by her sons Conor and Declan.

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Kyle Kennedy Suffered From Spinal Chord Injury

A photo of Kyle Kennedy and her family
Source: KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY/FACEBOOK

Kyle Kennedy became devoted to advocacy for people living with disabilities.

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While her cause of death was unknown, Kyle suffered from health issues in life.

She was paralyzed by a spinal cord injury and was immobile for the final six years of her life, leading her to a personal dedication "for disadvantaged children and for people living with disabilities." She testified at the Massachusetts State House at a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care.

Kyle suffered from "long-term paralysis, disability and other medical challenges," according to her obituary.

The statement continued, "The years that followed brought struggles, but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers."

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Kyle Kennedy Remembered as 'Naturally Fast'

A photo of Kyle Kennedy
Source: KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY/FACEBOOK

Her family boasted over her athleticism and driven nature.

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In life, Kyle's career focused on early childhood education. She attended Milton Academy and Georgetown University, majoring in history.

She secured her Master of Science in Early Education at Pace University and a Master of Education in Education Policy and Management from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

The obituary described Kyle as "naturally fast and competitive."

The family added, "Throughout her life she could frequently be seen outrunning her peers on playgrounds, soccer pitches, and lacrosse fields, while in quieter moments tenaciously pursuing all-out victory in trivial pursuit or card games. As an adult, she developed a passion for long-distance running and in 2019 completed the Boston Marathon in a driving rainstorm, beating her own father's time by twenty minutes."

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Kennedy Family Divided in Recent Years

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A photo of RFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy dynasty is no longer as Democratically pure.

Kyle's family continued under the political spotlight after the death of her famed grandfather. Her uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., caused a rift in the family with his divisive political opinions.

He took a role in President Donald Trump's administration as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. The position brought up a myriad of unpopular opinions and controversial Congressional testimony from RFK Jr.

The family largely disavowed him. His sisters, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy, penned a joint statement, calling his endorsement of Trump "betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear."

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