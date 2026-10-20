Kyle Kennedy Dead at 42: RFK's Granddaughter Dies Six Years After Suffering Spinal Cord Injury That Left Her Paralyzed

Kyle's death was confirmed by her family in an obituary. She was born on July 6, 1984, and died at the age of 42.

The family specified that funeral information and attendance were "private" as they kept the death on the quieter side.

Kyle was the granddaughter of RFK, leaving her among the political dynasty family. RFK was assassinated in 1968 via a shooting at a hotel. She was the daughter of Michael L. Kennedy, who died in 1997 during a skiing incident. Her mother is Victoria Denise Gifford, daughter of NFL star Frank Gifford.

Her life was riddled with more loss when her daughter, Josie, who was a fraternal twin to Conor, died days after birth. She is survived by her sons Conor and Declan.