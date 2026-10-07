Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken Urker 'Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind' to Reconcile With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before His Death: 'His Mental Health Wasn't Good'

A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Ken Urker died at age 34.

Profile Image

Oct. 7 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ken Urker was not in the "right frame of mind" before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner died at age 34 on October 1, 2026. His cause of death was immediately suspected to be an overdose, with Blanchard admitting he'd struggled recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Urker's Mental Health Revealed in Cryptic Text Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

A source close to Urker admitted they'd recently checked in with him following a break up from Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Article continues below advertisement

A source backed up Blanchard's claim, alleging he sent a cryptic text message about his mental health following his split from Blanchard.

One insider claimed they spoke with Urker just two weeks before his death, "just checking in." They were concerned about his split from Blanchard given the on-again-off-again nature of the relationship.

"I checked in on him two weeks ago, just saying, 'Hey, just checking in. 'Cause I know it's a hard time for both of you.' And he was like, 'I love you to bits. I'm surviving right now. But thanks for checking in," the source claimed Urker said.

The insider claimed Urker's response focused primarily on "surviving," claiming he was "doing okay." At the time, it didn't alarm the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hoped to Repair Relationship

A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Those around Urker wanted him to seek therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Those around Urker were hopeful he'd go to therapy, as he seemingly was not doing well.

The source claimed, "She wanted him back, obviously, and he just wasn’t in the right frame of mind. His mental health wasn't good for the past few months."

Blanchard, according to the source, was among those confused by the signs of an overdose at Urker's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Left Surprised by Urker's Death

A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Those close to Urker didn't expect him to overdose, despite his recent mental health struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Police reportedly found drug paraphernalia and a gun, leaving Urker's loved ones "all just confused" because, while they knew he was mentally, "there were no signs he was gonna take these steps."

Blanchard also admitted publicly Urker was not in a great headspace before his death. She pointed toward online harassment as the cause, though, not the status of their relationship. Blanchard claimed he suffered from "cyberbullying across social media platforms."

"He was not in a good state of mind lately," she shared. "I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns.”

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," Blanchard added. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Report 'Maniac' Donald Trump to FCC After Suggesting Iran Could 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego

picture of Christa Pike

Christa Pike's Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Convicted Murderer Wakes Up From Botched Execution

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Touching Message About Daughter's Future

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard plans to honor Urker's life by sharing his legacy with their daughter.

The couple met while Blanchard was still in prison, serving out a sentence for famously killing her mother. They were engaged before calling off the wedding plans. While Blanchard linked up with another man, Ryan Anderson, after leaving prison, their relationship was brief before she turned back to Urker.

Blanchard and Urker shared a child, attempting to amicably co-parent before their split. After his death, Blanchard reflected on Urker's love for their daughter.

Blanchard emphasized, "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."

She added, "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement, saying, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.