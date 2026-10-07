Ken Urker 'Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind' to Reconcile With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before His Death: 'His Mental Health Wasn't Good'

A source backed up Blanchard's claim, alleging he sent a cryptic text message about his mental health following his split from Blanchard.

One insider claimed they spoke with Urker just two weeks before his death, "just checking in." They were concerned about his split from Blanchard given the on-again-off-again nature of the relationship.

"I checked in on him two weeks ago, just saying, 'Hey, just checking in. 'Cause I know it's a hard time for both of you.' And he was like, 'I love you to bits. I'm surviving right now. But thanks for checking in," the source claimed Urker said.

The insider claimed Urker's response focused primarily on "surviving," claiming he was "doing okay." At the time, it didn't alarm the source.