Ken Urker 'Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind' to Reconcile With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before His Death: 'His Mental Health Wasn't Good'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Ken Urker was not in the "right frame of mind" before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner died at age 34 on October 1, 2026. His cause of death was immediately suspected to be an overdose, with Blanchard admitting he'd struggled recently.
Ken Urker's Mental Health Revealed in Cryptic Text Message
A source backed up Blanchard's claim, alleging he sent a cryptic text message about his mental health following his split from Blanchard.
One insider claimed they spoke with Urker just two weeks before his death, "just checking in." They were concerned about his split from Blanchard given the on-again-off-again nature of the relationship.
"I checked in on him two weeks ago, just saying, 'Hey, just checking in. 'Cause I know it's a hard time for both of you.' And he was like, 'I love you to bits. I'm surviving right now. But thanks for checking in," the source claimed Urker said.
The insider claimed Urker's response focused primarily on "surviving," claiming he was "doing okay." At the time, it didn't alarm the source.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hoped to Repair Relationship
Those around Urker were hopeful he'd go to therapy, as he seemingly was not doing well.
The source claimed, "She wanted him back, obviously, and he just wasn’t in the right frame of mind. His mental health wasn't good for the past few months."
Blanchard, according to the source, was among those confused by the signs of an overdose at Urker's home.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Left Surprised by Urker's Death
Police reportedly found drug paraphernalia and a gun, leaving Urker's loved ones "all just confused" because, while they knew he was mentally, "there were no signs he was gonna take these steps."
Blanchard also admitted publicly Urker was not in a great headspace before his death. She pointed toward online harassment as the cause, though, not the status of their relationship. Blanchard claimed he suffered from "cyberbullying across social media platforms."
"He was not in a good state of mind lately," she shared. "I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns.”
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," Blanchard added. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Touching Message About Daughter's Future
The couple met while Blanchard was still in prison, serving out a sentence for famously killing her mother. They were engaged before calling off the wedding plans. While Blanchard linked up with another man, Ryan Anderson, after leaving prison, their relationship was brief before she turned back to Urker.
Blanchard and Urker shared a child, attempting to amicably co-parent before their split. After his death, Blanchard reflected on Urker's love for their daughter.
Blanchard emphasized, "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."
She added, "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."
A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement, saying, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation."