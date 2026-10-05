Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Broke Up Weeks Before His Tragic Death at 34 — And Had Been Living Apart for 2 Months
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly broke up shortly before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, the couple parted ways less than two years after their daughter was born, as Urker battled mental health struggles.
Separated for Two Months
"They officially broke up about a month ago, but then they were living apart for about two months," an unidentified source claimed.
The source said they tried to salvage the relationship for a while but eventually decided to break up on "good terms." At the time, Blanchard and everyone else in their circle had been hoping Urker would attend therapy and "get better."
The source also discussed checking in on Urker post-breakup to see if he was okay – to which he reportedly replied, "I love you to bits. I’m surviving right now. But thanks for checking in."
Co-Parenting Arrangement
Despite their breakup, the insider emphasized that Blanchard and Urker remained friendly. They said that Blanchard had their daughter most of the time, but they were in frequent contact.
"They were in touch every few days checking in on Aurora, 'cause she had her all the time, and they'd FaceTime," they shared.
The duo's daughter was born in December 2024.
Urker's Death
Urker was found dead in his home Oct. 1. He was 34.
As Radar previously reported, a family member learned he didn't show up to work, and he wasn't answering the phone or the door.
He was found by cops in his bed near a syringe, shot glasses, and a handgun. In the bathroom, drug paraphernalia and an unidentified brown powdery substance were found.
An autopsy was performed on Urker, but his cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Investigators have said there's no evidence of foul play, but they're not ruling out the possibility.
'My Red String'
Blanchard revealed in a recent interview that she thought it was likely an overdose due to his mental health struggles and cyberbullying he experienced online.
"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she said.
Despite their alleged breakup, Blanchard called Urker her soulmate and "red string," and said their connection was one death couldn't erase.