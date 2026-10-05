Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Broke Up Weeks Before His Tragic Death at 34 — And Had Been Living Apart for 2 Months

"They officially broke up about a month ago, but then they were living apart for about two months," an unidentified source claimed.

The source said they tried to salvage the relationship for a while but eventually decided to break up on "good terms." At the time, Blanchard and everyone else in their circle had been hoping Urker would attend therapy and "get better."

The source also discussed checking in on Urker post-breakup to see if he was okay – to which he reportedly replied, "I love you to bits. I’m surviving right now. But thanks for checking in."