Kelly Ripa, 56, Bans Husband Mark Consuelos From Choosing Her Outfit After She Dies — as She Reveals Plans for 'Destination' Funeral
Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa may be only 56 years old, but she already has big plans for her funeral, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The topic came up during a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, when she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, chatted about a woman who decided to plan her own funeral while she was still alive.
Kelly Ripa Discusses Funeral Arrangements
This prompted Ripa to share a few of her own ideas.
Firstly, the mother-of-three said she wants her producer Michael Gelman to be in charge of putting the funeral together, while she has a few other “requests” for other people in her life.
“It’s going to be a destination,” she noted.
Consuelos interjected to ask whether or not he'd be in charge of choosing her final outfit.
"No! If Gelman is throwing my funeral, my stylist is getting me dressed," Ripa asserted.
'Everybody Has Their Typical Jobs'
Consuelos wanted clarification.
"Just to be clear, I'm not in charge of getting you ready for the funeral? I'm not in charge of that?" he asked.
"Put everybody in charge of what they’re typically in charge of," Ripa advised. "Everybody has their typical jobs. You be there, you eulogize, say nice things."
Kelly Ripa Reveals Whether She Wants to Live to 100
Choosing outfits isn't the only task Ripa would prefer Consuelos stay away from when the time comes.
During another recent episode of their show, the pair discussed how Japan holds the record for the most people over 100 years old. This prompted a conversation about what their own future together could look like, and whether or not they'd even want to live to see that milestone.
"I don't want to live to 100 if my quality of life isn't good," Ripa admitted at the time. "I want to have the longest life, but the highest quality of life, for as long as possible."
Kelly Ripa's Reservations About Growing Old
Consuelos proceeded to tease that he'd be willing to change his wife's diapers in old age if necessary.
She put her foot down once and for all, making it clear that's the last thing she wants to deal with at the end of her life.
"No, stop!" she demanded. "Here's the thing. You're not cut out for that, and neither am I."
"You wouldn't. You couldn't," Ripa concluded. "You'd be irritated."