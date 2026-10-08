Kelly Ripa, 56, Bans Husband Mark Consuelos From Choosing Her Outfit After She Dies — as She Reveals Plans for 'Destination' Funeral

This prompted Ripa to share a few of her own ideas.

Firstly, the mother-of-three said she wants her producer Michael Gelman to be in charge of putting the funeral together, while she has a few other “requests” for other people in her life.

“It’s going to be a destination,” she noted.

Consuelos interjected to ask whether or not he'd be in charge of choosing her final outfit.

"No! If Gelman is throwing my funeral, my stylist is getting me dressed," Ripa asserted.