Kelly Ripa's Embarrassing Parallel Parking Skills Exposed on 'Live' — as She Admits Her 'TV Money' Goes to Valet Services
Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa has put the spotlight on one of her more embarrassing on-screen moments, RadarOnline.com can report.
The talk show personality took a trip down memory lane during an episode of Live! that aired on Monday, October 5, while discussing a parallel parking contest in Philadelphia.
Kelly Ripa Can't Parallel Park
According to Ripa, she's never been much of a parallel parker, a fact once exposed to the world on late-night television.
“Many years ago, many, many years ago, can’t even remember the year, but somehow, I was going to be on (Late Show With David Letterman)," she explained. "And I guess they were having a professional driver on, and they asked me if I knew how to parallel park, and I said, ‘Most definitely no.'”
Ripa went on to explain that she'd parallel parked only once in her life for her driving test.
Kelly Ripa Recalls Embarrassing 'Late Show' Moment
Ever since her TV parallel parking experience, she said she's paid for valet parking.
“Because guess what? I’m on TV, and that should count for something," she argued. "I’m gonna use my TV money to pay for this valet parking."
“I know what I’m good at, and I know what I’m not good at," Ripa continued. "I parallel parked to get my driver’s license, and then I moved to New York City, where I never drove again. The end.”
Kelly Ripa Didn't Want to 'Disappoint'
Unfortunately, Letterman still managed to convince her to parallel park live on The Late Show.
“You don’t want to disappoint the host of a talk show. Of course, that only counts at Letterman,” she quipped. “People disappoint us all the time.”
Ripa says the number of onlookers only made matters worse, resulting in a total failure.
Kelly Ripa Was Under 'Complete Duress' During Parallel Parking Attempt
“That went exactly how I told them it was going to go,” she asserted. “What you don’t realize is there were crowds of people, and there were paparazzi. There were cameras there, photographing."
"I was under complete duress," Ripa admitted. "I was under duress like a fugitive escaping something."
"You don’t understand, I’m trying to do this in time for commercial break. It wasn’t just, like — I could have done it if I had 20 minutes. I had 20 seconds," she concluded.