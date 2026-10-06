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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's Embarrassing Parallel Parking Skills Exposed on 'Live' — as She Admits Her 'TV Money' Goes to Valet Services

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa once reflected on the time she tried to parallel park on the 'Late Show with David Letterman.'

Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa has put the spotlight on one of her more embarrassing on-screen moments, RadarOnline.com can report.

The talk show personality took a trip down memory lane during an episode of Live! that aired on Monday, October 5, while discussing a parallel parking contest in Philadelphia.

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Kelly Ripa Can't Parallel Park

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Image of According to Kelly Ripa, she only parallel parked once for her driving test.
Source: MEGA

According to Kelly Ripa, she only parallel parked once for her driving test.

According to Ripa, she's never been much of a parallel parker, a fact once exposed to the world on late-night television.

“Many years ago, many, many years ago, can’t even remember the year, but somehow, I was going to be on (Late Show With David Letterman)," she explained. "And I guess they were having a professional driver on, and they asked me if I knew how to parallel park, and I said, ‘Most definitely no.'”

Ripa went on to explain that she'd parallel parked only once in her life for her driving test.

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Kelly Ripa Recalls Embarrassing 'Late Show' Moment

Kelly Ripa says she uses her 'TV money' to valet park her car.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa says she uses her 'TV money' to valet park her car.

Ever since her TV parallel parking experience, she said she's paid for valet parking.

“Because guess what? I’m on TV, and that should count for something," she argued. "I’m gonna use my TV money to pay for this valet parking."

“I know what I’m good at, and I know what I’m not good at," Ripa continued. "I parallel parked to get my driver’s license, and then I moved to New York City, where I never drove again. The end.”

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Kelly Ripa Didn't Want to 'Disappoint'

Kelly Ripa attempted to parallel park because she didn't want to disappoint David Letterman.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa attempted to parallel park because she didn't want to disappoint David Letterman.

Unfortunately, Letterman still managed to convince her to parallel park live on The Late Show.

“You don’t want to disappoint the host of a talk show. Of course, that only counts at Letterman,” she quipped. “People disappoint us all the time.”

Ripa says the number of onlookers only made matters worse, resulting in a total failure.

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Kelly Ripa Was Under 'Complete Duress' During Parallel Parking Attempt

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Image of Kelly Ripa says the crowd of people watching her try to parallel park only made things worse.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa says the crowd of people watching her try to parallel park only made things worse.

“That went exactly how I told them it was going to go,” she asserted. “What you don’t realize is there were crowds of people, and there were paparazzi. There were cameras there, photographing."

"I was under complete duress," Ripa admitted. "I was under duress like a fugitive escaping something."

"You don’t understand, I’m trying to do this in time for commercial break. It wasn’t just, like — I could have done it if I had 20 minutes. I had 20 seconds," she concluded.

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