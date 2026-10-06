Kelly Ripa's Embarrassing Parallel Parking Skills Exposed on 'Live' — as She Admits Her 'TV Money' Goes to Valet Services

The talk show personality took a trip down memory lane during an episode of Live! that aired on Monday, October 5, while discussing a parallel parking contest in Philadelphia.

Kelly Ripa has put the spotlight on one of her more embarrassing on-screen moments, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to Kelly Ripa, she only parallel parked once for her driving test.

According to Ripa, she's never been much of a parallel parker, a fact once exposed to the world on late-night television.

“Many years ago, many, many years ago, can’t even remember the year, but somehow, I was going to be on (Late Show With David Letterman)," she explained. "And I guess they were having a professional driver on, and they asked me if I knew how to parallel park, and I said, ‘Most definitely no.'”

Ripa went on to explain that she'd parallel parked only once in her life for her driving test.