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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Claims Performers Had Been 'Looking Up' Her Skirt on 'Live' for Years — Until Rod Stewart Shared Shocking Revelation

Split image of Rod Stewart and Kelly Ripa
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa has Rod Stewart to thank.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa has recalled the time Rod Stewart shared a shocking revelation with her, sparing her from some awkward moments, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 56-year-old told the story on an episode of LIVE! alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. According to Ripa, it took place the last time Stewart appeared on the show in 2013.

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Rod Stewart Informed Kelly Ripa of Major Set Flaw

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Image of Kelly Ripa recently recalled Rod Stewart telling her about a major set flaw on 'LIVE!'
Source: MEGA

Ripa recalled Stewart telling her about a major set flaw on 'LIVE!'

"We used to have a mirrored floor in the performance area," she explained. "I was standing there interviewing him. He said, 'Oh, darling, I can see your knickers!'"

"I realized that, for years, performers had been looking up my skirt, not saying a word, and Rod Stewart was the one who boldly went there," the personality admitted. "Thank you, Rod Stewart! Gentleman!"

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Rod Stewart Prepares for Final Tour

Image of According to Kelly Ripa, her favorite Rod Stewart song is 'Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?'
Source: MEGA

'I can see your knickers!' Stewart apparently told Ripa.

The co-hosts went on to discuss Stewart's "Final Encore" tour, which will feature multiple European shows from April through July of 2027.

"It's going to be a lot of hits. It's going to be a great tour," Consuelos said.

As for Ripa, she noted that her favorite song of Stewart's is the iconic Do Ya Think I’m Se-y?

"It is the greatest. I still love it," she added. "I still like that there's something about the groove of Do Ya Think I’m Se-y? It is such a dance bop. If it plays, immediately, everybody is dancing. It’s immediate!”

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Rod Stewart Announces 'Final Encore' Tour

Image of Rod Stewart is preparing to embark on his last tour ever.
Source: MEGA

Stewart is preparing to embark on his last tour ever.

Stewart announced his upcoming tour in September. At the time, he confirmed that while he's ready to retire from touring, he's not quitting the music business altogether.

"The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, 'The Final Encore' will most definitely be my last," the hitmaker's statement began.

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Rod Stewart Announces Retirement From Touring

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Image of Rod Stewart is expected to kick off his 'Final Encore' tour in April of 2027.
Source: MEGA

The singer is expected to kick off his 'Final Encore' tour in April of 2027.

"I've been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I've had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you," Stewart continued.

"It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible."

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