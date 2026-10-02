Kelly Ripa Claims Performers Had Been 'Looking Up' Her Skirt on 'Live' for Years — Until Rod Stewart Shared Shocking Revelation

The co-hosts went on to discuss Stewart's "Final Encore" tour, which will feature multiple European shows from April through July of 2027.

"It's going to be a lot of hits. It's going to be a great tour," Consuelos said.

As for Ripa, she noted that her favorite song of Stewart's is the iconic Do Ya Think I’m Se-y?

"It is the greatest. I still love it," she added. "I still like that there's something about the groove of Do Ya Think I’m Se-y? It is such a dance bop. If it plays, immediately, everybody is dancing. It’s immediate!”