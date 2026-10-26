Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Betraying' Mom Sharon After 'Siding' With Simon Cowell Over 'X-Factor' Drama, Source Claims
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne reportedly sparked backlash after continuing to be friendly with Simon Cowell following his X Factor drama with her mother, Sharon.
Ahead of Kelly's 42nd birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits Sharon and Simon's feud and how the mother-of-one was caught in the middle, according to a source.
Why Was Sharon Osbourne Feuding With Simon Cowell?
Osbourne left the hit talent competition in late 2018. At the time, it was reported that she'd left on her own, but she later claimed that it was Cowell who axed her for allegedly being "too old."
During a 2019 sit-down on The Talk, she said she'd "turned down" a job as a judge on Masked Singer for the show, but Cowell "changed his mind" because of her age.
“Simon goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,'" she recalled, though it was unclear if she heard it directly from him or another person.
"So if you want young, fire yourself and get rid of those man t---," she said at the time. "Call me tomorrow, we’ll discuss it."
'I Never Want to Disrespect Simon'
In a 2024 interview, Kelly, 41, appeared to hesitate to choose sides.
"I’d never want to disrespect Simon. I like Simon," she told a publication. "You know, Simon is set in his ways, and he has a way of doing things that works for him. Who am I to ever get in the middle of any of that?"
Although she acknowledged that the pair "had their issues," she noted, "I stay out of it unless it’s something that I felt was wrong."
In resurfaced comments shared with Radar, a source said that Kelly knew "siding with Simon could turn things around for her."
"But a lot of people are taking Sharon’s side and think Kelly betrayed her," added the source.
Sharon Osbourne's Political Beliefs
This comes after Radar reported the Kelly did not agree with Sharon's support for UK right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.
Back in May, she promoted an anti-immigration Unite the Kingdom rally, which had been organized by Robinson, on social media.
"I don't agree. I don't agree with my mom, no. That's one thing that I can say I don't agree with her on," Kelly said at the UK National Television Awards red carpet. "It's hard because I love my mom, but I also have to understand that she's entitled to her own opinions as well. It's really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but I... that's not for me."
'Genuine Sadness'
Earlier this year, a source said there was "genuine sadness rather than hostility between Kelly and Sharon over their ideological differences."
"Sharon has expressed views that Kelly believes are based on limited understanding," added the source.