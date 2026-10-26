Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Betraying' Mom Sharon After 'Siding' With Simon Cowell Over 'X-Factor' Drama, Source Claims

Osbourne left the hit talent competition in late 2018. At the time, it was reported that she'd left on her own, but she later claimed that it was Cowell who axed her for allegedly being "too old."

During a 2019 sit-down on The Talk, she said she'd "turned down" a job as a judge on Masked Singer for the show, but Cowell "changed his mind" because of her age.

“Simon goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,'" she recalled, though it was unclear if she heard it directly from him or another person.

"So if you want young, fire yourself and get rid of those man t---," she said at the time. "Call me tomorrow, we’ll discuss it."