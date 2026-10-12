EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne's Family Fears 'Spark Plea From Ozzy's Brother'

The former Fashion Police panelist has recently discussed her brief drinking relapse and weight-loss woes, her fractured relationship with sister Aimee Osbourne, her differences with mom Sharon Osbourne and her last moments with late rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Now, a source told RadarOnline.com, "The family wants Kelly to stop talking. Every interview unlocks another family secret. Addiction, Ozzy's final days, Sharon, Aimee, feuds – nothing seems private anymore.

"Kelly grew up famous. Attention is her normal. She talks about the damage fame caused, but she also knows exactly how to feed the machine. There's a feeling she's addicted to being famous."