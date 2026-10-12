EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne's Family Fears 'Spark Plea From Ozzy's Brother'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne suddenly can't stop talking – and sources said some members of her famous family desperately wish she would shut up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly’s Family Wants Her Silent
The former Fashion Police panelist has recently discussed her brief drinking relapse and weight-loss woes, her fractured relationship with sister Aimee Osbourne, her differences with mom Sharon Osbourne and her last moments with late rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne.
Now, a source told RadarOnline.com, "The family wants Kelly to stop talking. Every interview unlocks another family secret. Addiction, Ozzy's final days, Sharon, Aimee, feuds – nothing seems private anymore.
"Kelly grew up famous. Attention is her normal. She talks about the damage fame caused, but she also knows exactly how to feed the machine. There's a feeling she's addicted to being famous."
Ozzy’s Cause of Death Revealed
Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at age 76, just weeks after performing his emotional final Black Sabbath concert.
Official records listed his cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction," which refers to tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to an organ, as well as "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."
The icon's death certificate also noted Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction and coronary artery disease as "joint causes" contributing to his passing.