Katie Britt Confronted on Fox News for Using a Decades-Old Sex Trafficking Story to Attack Joe Biden

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream questioned Senator Britt regarding her utilization of the survivor's story to make a political statement against President Biden.

Senator Britt told Bream, "We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days."

"When I took office, I took a different approach. I traveled to the Del Rio sector of Texas. That’s where I spoke to a woman who shared her story with me," the senator continued. "She had been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at the age of 12... We wouldn’t be okay with this happening in a Third World country... President Biden’s border policies are a disgrace.”