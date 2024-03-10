Katie Britt Confronted on Fox News for Using a Decades-Old Sex Trafficking Story to Attack Joe Biden
Alabama Senator Katie Britt faced criticism for incorporating a decades-old account from a sex trafficking survivor into her State of the Union response to denounce President Joe Biden's border approach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream questioned Senator Britt regarding her utilization of the survivor's story to make a political statement against President Biden.
Senator Britt told Bream, "We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days."
"When I took office, I took a different approach. I traveled to the Del Rio sector of Texas. That’s where I spoke to a woman who shared her story with me," the senator continued. "She had been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at the age of 12... We wouldn’t be okay with this happening in a Third World country... President Biden’s border policies are a disgrace.”
Bream asked the 42-year-old Republican if she intended to insinuate that the horrific events described occurred under President Biden's administration.
Senator Britt dodged the question, telling the Fox News host, “Minutes after coming into office, he stopped all deportations. He halted construction of the border wall. And he said, I am going to give amnesty to millions, those types of things... I then contrasted it with my first 100 days... I asked for the real, unvarnished truth.”
Despite Senator Britt's attempt to avoid the question, Bream remained skeptical about the linkage to President Biden, seeking clarification.
The host asked, “But to be clear, the story that you relate is not something that’s happened under the Biden administration, that particular person?”
Senator Britt answered by emphasizing the survivor's account and condemning the actions of drug cartels.
“I very clearly said I spoke to a woman who told me about when she was trafficked when she was 12," Britt told Bream. "She is a victims’ rights advocate who is telling … this is what drug cartels are doing. This is how they’re profiting off of women. And it is disgusting.”
In response to Senator Britt's remarks, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates criticized her for "perpetuating falsehoods" and criticized her stance on border security.
“Instead of telling more debunked lies... Senator Britt should stop choosing human smugglers and fentanyl traffickers over our national security," Bates said in a statement. "Like President Biden said in his State of the Union, ‘We have a simple choice: We can fight about fixing the border or we can fix it.’”