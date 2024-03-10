Republican Senator Katie Britt Uses Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Story to Attack Joe Biden's Border Policies
Republican Senator Katie Britt used a decades-old example of rape in Mexico during the opposition's response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After President Biden's speech on Thursday, March 7, the Republican senator from Alabama brought up a harrowing account of a young woman's sexual abuse to critique the current administration's border policies.
The incident recounted by Senator Britt involved a woman who experienced extensive sexual abuse in a sex trafficking operation run by cartels, starting at the tender age of 12, at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, it is crucial to note that these atrocities did not occur within the United States or during the Biden administration.
In her response to the State of the Union address, Senator Britt emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "We wouldn’t be OK with this happening in a third-world country. This is the United States of America, and it’s past time we start acting like it."
She further criticized President Biden's handling of the border issue, labeling it as a "disgrace."
According to the Associated Press, the victim, whose story was referenced by Senator Britt, had previously spoken out about the abuse she endured in her home country of Mexico between 2004 and 2008, which was during the presidency of Republican George W. Bush — not the Biden administration.
Despite this time discrepancy, Senator Britt used the account to question the actions of the current government regarding border security.
Senator Britt, a first-term lawmaker, has made immigration a focal point of her political agenda and has been particularly vocal about the surge of immigrants entering the country during Biden's presidency.
Former President Donald Trump, a prominent figure in the GOP, recently tied Biden's border policies to the tragic death of a nursing student in Georgia at the hands of an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.
Senator Britt visited the U.S.-Mexico border in January 2023, specifically in the Del Rio Sector of Texas, alongside fellow Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
During this visit, they had extensive conversations with individuals like former Mexican Congresswoman Rosa María de la Garza and human trafficking survivor Karla Jacinto Romero to understand the impact of cartel activities and explore efforts to rescue trafficking victims.
Karla Jacinto Romero, an advocate against human trafficking, shared her own horrifying experience of being trafficked as a child in Mexico and highlighted the prevalence of such atrocities, including accounts of engaging with thousands of clients over several years.