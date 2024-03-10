Republican Senator Katie Britt Uses Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Story to Attack Joe Biden's Border Policies

According to the Associated Press, the victim, whose story was referenced by Senator Britt, had previously spoken out about the abuse she endured in her home country of Mexico between 2004 and 2008, which was during the presidency of Republican George W. Bush — not the Biden administration.

Despite this time discrepancy, Senator Britt used the account to question the actions of the current government regarding border security.

Senator Britt, a first-term lawmaker, has made immigration a focal point of her political agenda and has been particularly vocal about the surge of immigrants entering the country during Biden's presidency.

Former President Donald Trump, a prominent figure in the GOP, recently tied Biden's border policies to the tragic death of a nursing student in Georgia at the hands of an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

