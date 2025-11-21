EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Explodes Over Kim Kardashian's 'Copycat' Haircut — Troubled Rapper Accuses Ex of Stealing New Wife Bianca Censori's Look and Being 'Way Past Her Prime'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Callous Kanye West is tearing into ex-wife Kim Kardashian once again – this time over her new hairstyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality superstar turned business mogul, 45, recently stepped out rocking a sexy, shorter do that won widespread praise from fans and fashion moguls.
Kim The Copycat?
But that didn't stop her from getting two thumbs down from her bloated former spouse, 48, who's been accusing her of copying his current robo-bride, 30-year-old model Bianca Censori.
"Kanye still cyberstalks Kim all the time, passing judgment on her style and saying how predictable and dull she looks these days without his genius input," an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
"He'll tell anyone who will listen that he was singularly responsible for shaping her into the sex symbol she's become, and now he's doing the exact same thing with Bianca."
As readers know, Kardashian and West have been embroiled in open warfare since their bitter divorce in 2022 after a toxic eight-year marriage.
Although the two still co-parent four young kids, Kardashian is widely said to be terrified of West, who has become a global pariah for spewing hate and declaring his love of Hitler.
We recently revealed how he and Aussie babe Censori – they married a month after his divorce was finalized – are hatching a harebrained scheme to launch a rival fashion brand that they're hoping will topple Kardashian's vastly successful Skims line, valued at a whopping $4 billion.
Insiders said the Yeezy yahoo is "totally obsessed" with getting one up on his ex – especially when it comes to style.
Kanye Calling Kim Names Over Her Appearance
Ironically, Censori has been accused of copying Kardashian – but that doesn't seem to have registered with the mad musician, who routinely goes on the warpath against his ex and her plastic fantastic family.
"To see Kim rocking the same style he's chosen for his current wife, not just the haircut but the whole wardrobe, has him totally crowing from the rooftops and, in classic Kanye style, calling her all kinds of names," added an insider.
"He's saying that she's way past her prime and too filled with plastic these days to warrant his attention, whereas Bianca's a true natural beauty who is destined to become way bigger than Kim."