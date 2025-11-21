EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Explodes Over Kim Kardashian's 'Copycat' Haircut — Troubled Rapper Accuses Ex of Stealing New Wife Bianca Censori's Look and Being 'Way Past Her Prime'

But that didn't stop her from getting two thumbs down from her bloated former spouse, 48, who's been accusing her of copying his current robo-bride, 30-year-old model Bianca Censori.

"Kanye still cyberstalks Kim all the time, passing judgment on her style and saying how predictable and dull she looks these days without his genius input," an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"He'll tell anyone who will listen that he was singularly responsible for shaping her into the sex symbol she's become, and now he's doing the exact same thing with Bianca."

As readers know, Kardashian and West have been embroiled in open warfare since their bitter divorce in 2022 after a toxic eight-year marriage.