Wildest Kanye West Kink Allegations: Cuckolding, Orgies, Obsession With Hookers, Erection ‘Honey’ — and ‘Hiring Adult Star With Biggest Penis in Porn As Christmas Present For Wife’
Kanye West has been accused of having some wild kinks as the bombshell lawsuits continue.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the rapper's alleged secrets including cuckold claims and erection "honey" amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors.
In a tweet that recently went viral, host of the Pillow Talk Podcast, Ryan Pownhall claimed that Kanye would "request" women featured on his show.
Pownhall claimed: "I sent him five girls. I'm happy to say."
He added: "I didn't sign an NDA. I can say it. I never got a thank you. I never even got to talk to Kanye. I never even spoke to Kanye."
The host explained that despite not receiving a thank you, he considered it "cool" that the rapper seemed to be tuning into his show.
Pownhall continued to reveal secrets about the couple — one being about a Christmas gift West allegedly got for his wife.
The host claimed that the rapper got his wife an adult film star, who is known for his penis size, named Dredd for Christmas.
After Pownhall made the shocking claims regarding the gift, podcast guest Sky Bri claimed that West messaged her asking to see videos of her “getting f–d by the biggest d–k you’ve ever taken.”
Pownhall added that he believes the couple is "into the craziest, kinkiest s–t.”
In June, Couples Therapy star Dr. Jenn Mann claimed that West, 47, was showing signs of being a cuckold after the rapper's alleged texts were revealed in the lawsuit filed against him by former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.
According to her lawsuit, the Flashing Lights rapper texted Pisciotta, "See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ed while I'm f–ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."
Dr. Jenn stated in an interview that if West allegedly did send those texts, it was "so inappropriate" and "a violation of trust."
According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta claimed that she was tasked with helping find women to bring into West and Censori's bed and that the couple allegedly "engaged in a five-person orgy."
The lawsuit claimed: "In August 2022 at the Yeezy/Gap office, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye required Plaintiff to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said 'it was covering too much.'
"Later that evening at the office, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked Bianca Censori and other female guests to perform oral sex on him and his male guests in the office changing room."
In other disturbing claims made by Pisciotta, West allegedly spoke candidly about his own sex life.
Pisciotta claimed that she was requested to get the rapper a sexual enhancement and performance honey several times and that he allegedly said he fantasized about getting “arrested for f–king the s–t out of his assistant.”
According to TMZ sources, West and Censori have been allegedly telling close friends they parted ways a few weeks ago.
The site claims the rapper has been discussing plans to move to Tokyo after the divorce.
West and Censori were last spotted together on September 20.
