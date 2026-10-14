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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Painful Golf Injury — as Prez's Granddaughter Reveals She Made the 'Best Decision' for Her Health

Photos of Kai Trump
Source: MEGA; @KAITRUMP / INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump announced that she underwent a second operation on her wrist.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump has undergone yet another surgery on her wrist, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 14, the 19-year-old revealed that she injured herself while playing golf last month. The incident took place after she played in the Golfweek Fall Challenge tournament.

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Kai Trump Reveals She Had Surgery

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Image of Kai Trump recently took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent an operation on her wrist.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump recently took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent an operation on her wrist.

"I recently underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury I sustained during my first tournament of the season," the University of Miami student captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

"While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff, I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love," she continued.

Kai went on, "It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience and a whole lot of determination."

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Kai Trump Thanks Supporters

Image of In a new Instagram post, Kai Trump thanks her family, friends, and golf team for supporting her amid her recovery.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump, here with her grandfather, thanked her family, friends, and golf team for supporting her amid her recovery.

Kai proceeded to show her gratitude to the people supporting her amid this challenging time.

"Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow," she wrote.

"Having the right people by your side makes all the difference," the athlete also noted. "And I couldn’t be more grateful."

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Kai Trump Prioritizing Recovery

Image of Kai Trump says she 'can't wait' to get back to golfing with her team.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump says she 'can't wait' to get back to golfing with her team.

Kai ended her post by thanking the team of medical professionals who cared for her, as well as her golf team, family, and friends.

According to the college student, her main priority is getting better so she can get back on the putting green.

"A special thank you to Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York for taking such great care of me, and to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who has supported me along the way," she said.

"For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process," Donald Trump's granddaughter concluded. "I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever! Go Canes!"

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Kai Trump's First Wrist Surgery

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Image of According to Kai Trump, recovery is her main priority.
Source: MEGA

According to Kai Trump, recovery is her main priority.

This is the second operation Kai has had on her wrist.

She underwent her first in January of this year, telling fans at the time that it was "to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.”

She later received stem cell injections in hopes of avoiding another surgery.

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