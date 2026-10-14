Kai Trump Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Painful Golf Injury — as Prez's Granddaughter Reveals She Made the 'Best Decision' for Her Health

Kai ended her post by thanking the team of medical professionals who cared for her, as well as her golf team, family, and friends.

According to the college student, her main priority is getting better so she can get back on the putting green.

"A special thank you to Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York for taking such great care of me, and to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who has supported me along the way," she said.

"For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process," Donald Trump's granddaughter concluded. "I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever! Go Canes!"