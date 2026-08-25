Kai Trump Reveals What the Don Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors During Intimate Family Dinners: 'He's Just Like a Normal Grandpa'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has claimed her relationship with her grandpa isn't so unique, despite his influential status, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Donald Trump's granddaughter gave insight into the behind-the-scenes demeanor of the controversial president, revealing that he is "normal."
Kai Trump Dishes on Family Dinners
Speaking on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight, Kai admitted she and her grandfather spend a fair amount of time together, especially engaging in their shared interest in golf. Trump, 80, and Kai still find time for family dinners in the middle of his leadership duties.
"He’s just like a normal grandpa. That’s what I call him, grandpa. And sitting down at dinner with him, we just talk like normal people," the 19-year-old claimed.
Sports, she admitted, are a primary part of their conversation. Kai herself is an athlete, set to play golf for the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
She added, "Like if you spoke to your grandpa or a family member, it’s just, it’s very normal. And we talk about golf because we have that in common. We talk about a lot of other things. He loves sports. I love sports. And it’s just like having a normal dinner with your family member."
President Trump's Golf Skills Praised
Kai also gloated over her grandfather's golfing skills, which had previously come under question.
"He's a great golfer," she said. The college student claimed the president's past of playing against pros was evidence of his alleged greatness.
She further acknowledged he's made her game better. "When we’re playing with each other, even if we're on the same team, he still tries to get into my head," Kai added, explaining the challenge has taught her how to stay more focused and keep people out of her head when the pressure is on.
Kai Trump Reflects on Life With Secret Service
While Kai might feel her relationship with her grandfather is "normal," her life has been impacted by his presidency. She opened up about her peculiar circumstance of the ever-present Secret Service in her life.
She admitted to Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast that dating became difficult since she keeps armed guards in tow.
"It's a little weird," she previously said. "I try my best not to let it bother me. Especially the past year, since he's become president, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus on pretending that they're not there.
"Obviously, they are there. But if you can try to not really focus on that and enjoy your time with your friends, your family, or whatever it is, it makes it easier."
Kai Trump Dodges Politics
As for her own life, Kai decided to opt out of the political discourse. She's known for seldom commenting on the issues of the world, and explained her decision to remain reserved is because she sees politics as a "dangerous thing."
Kai sees herself as more balanced in her outlook, avoiding "extremist" opinions.
"If both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier, and I think there's radical left, there's radical right, and there's a lot of people who get too extreme," she said in the podcast.