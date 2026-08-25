Kai Trump Reveals What the Don Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors During Intimate Family Dinners: 'He's Just Like a Normal Grandpa'

Speaking on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight, Kai admitted she and her grandfather spend a fair amount of time together, especially engaging in their shared interest in golf. Trump, 80, and Kai still find time for family dinners in the middle of his leadership duties.

"He’s just like a normal grandpa. That’s what I call him, grandpa. And sitting down at dinner with him, we just talk like normal people," the 19-year-old claimed.

Sports, she admitted, are a primary part of their conversation. Kai herself is an athlete, set to play golf for the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

She added, "Like if you spoke to your grandpa or a family member, it’s just, it’s very normal. And we talk about golf because we have that in common. We talk about a lot of other things. He loves sports. I love sports. And it’s just like having a normal dinner with your family member."