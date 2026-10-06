Kai Trump Suffers Nightmare Return to College Golf After Undergoing Stem Cell Procedure Following Brutal Injury

The Put Me In Coach Invitational is a no-team, individual showdown designed to give golfers valuable reps and a chance to play their way into their school’s lineup for future tournaments.

Meanwhile, Kai’s Miami teammates Rebekah Gardner and Anna Behnsen dominated the leaderboard, sitting first and third with scores of 142 and 146, respectively.

Kai revealed in a September 26 YouTube vlog how the qualifying system works for her actual team tournaments, describing the process as "fair."

"So, for my team, every tournament we have qualifying. Our coaches make us qualify for five spots, five or six spots. And then, really, whoever gets, like, the top five, they then travel with the team. So, it makes it fair. You always got to compete for your spot. I understand that," she explained.