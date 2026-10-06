Kai Trump Suffers Nightmare Return to College Golf After Undergoing Stem Cell Procedure Following Brutal Injury
Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump returned to compete in her first golf tournament after undergoing stem cell treatment, and her nightmare finish saw her at the bottom of the pack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter is a freshman member of the University of Miami women's golf team and competed at the Golfweek Put Me In Coach Invitational on Monday, October 5, a month after re-injuring her left wrist during her first collegiate tournament in South Carolina on September 6.
Kai Trump Competes in a Tournament 2 Weeks After Revealing Wrist Injury
Kai suffered a small tear in her TFCC, the cartilage and ligaments that stabilize the pinky side of the wrist.
She underwent stem cell treatment and was able to avoid surgery, but the lingering effects of the injury apparently impacted her game.
Kai struggled through a brutal opening round, carding a 14-over 86 at Delaware Country Club in Muncie, Indiana. She shaved six strokes off with an 8-over 80 in round two, but still failed to break 80, finishing 22-over with a 166 total and 13th in the 15-player field.
Kai Trump's University of Miami Teammates Are Leading the Tournament
The Put Me In Coach Invitational is a no-team, individual showdown designed to give golfers valuable reps and a chance to play their way into their school’s lineup for future tournaments.
Meanwhile, Kai’s Miami teammates Rebekah Gardner and Anna Behnsen dominated the leaderboard, sitting first and third with scores of 142 and 146, respectively.
Kai revealed in a September 26 YouTube vlog how the qualifying system works for her actual team tournaments, describing the process as "fair."
"So, for my team, every tournament we have qualifying. Our coaches make us qualify for five spots, five or six spots. And then, really, whoever gets, like, the top five, they then travel with the team. So, it makes it fair. You always got to compete for your spot. I understand that," she explained.
Kai Trump Sported Wrist Brace After Getting Stem Cell Treatment
Kai previously revealed she knew something was seriously wrong after injuring her wrist during her first college tournament, when she slammed her club into rock-hard ground beside a cart path and felt a "shock" shoot through her arm at the 2026 Golfweek Fall Classic in South Carolina.
In a September 24 Instagram video, the teen shared how the pain only got worse. "Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she recalled, referring to her extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.
Kai stayed positive about the setback, calling it a "blessing" that she could undergo stem cell treatment instead of surgery, which she hoped would help her heal and get back on the golf course faster.
In her most recent YouTube vlog on Saturday, October 3, where she updated her pricey makeup collection, Kai was still wearing a large brace on her left wrist and forearm.
Kai Trump Underwent Wrist Surgery in January
The aspiring pro golfer underwent surgery in January on her left wrist "to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex," she said at the time.
She had the procedure done less than two months after making her LPGA debut at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament in Belleair, Florida, in November 2025.
Although she didn't make the final cut, the president's granddaughter brought a flood of publicity.
Kai spent the winter and spring of this year rehabbing her wrist and staying away from the course until she fully recovered. She slowly returned to putting in May and began playing full rounds over the summer.