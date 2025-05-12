EXCLUSIVE: 'Jittery' Justin Bieber Hits New Bottom After Losing Beloved Grandpa Who Was 'Very Much a Father Figure' to Troubled Pop Star

"Bruce was very much a father figure to Justin," a friend told RadarOnline.com. "Justin's parents, Jeremy and Pattie, split up just after Justin was born, and his father was in and out of his life – he sometimes went a year without seeing him.

"But Bruce was always there for Justin – he would take him out to hockey games every week in Stratford, Ontario, where Justin grew up, and until his dying day, Bruce was the one who could counsel Justin and talk him off the ledge when he was feeling like the world was closing in on him," the source confided.