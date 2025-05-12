Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Justin Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Jittery' Justin Bieber Hits New Bottom After Losing Beloved Grandpa Who Was 'Very Much a Father Figure' to Troubled Pop Star

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has hit rock bottom as he mourns the loss of his beloved grandpa.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber was hit with another devastating emotional gut punch when he lost his beloved grandfather, Bruce Dale, who helped raise the pop superstar after his parents split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bieber's friends fear the loss of Dale, who died April 24 at age 80, will send the 31-year-old into deeper despair at a time when he's already in a depressive funk that's threatening his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 28, the mother of his 8-month-old baby, Jack Blues.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hits rock bottom losing father figure grandpa
Source: JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bruce Dale, the steadfast father figure in Justin Bieber's life, leaves behind a grieving superstar.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bruce was very much a father figure to Justin," a friend told RadarOnline.com. "Justin's parents, Jeremy and Pattie, split up just after Justin was born, and his father was in and out of his life – he sometimes went a year without seeing him.

"But Bruce was always there for Justin – he would take him out to hockey games every week in Stratford, Ontario, where Justin grew up, and until his dying day, Bruce was the one who could counsel Justin and talk him off the ledge when he was feeling like the world was closing in on him," the source confided.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hits rock bottom losing father figure grandpa
Source: MEGA

Hailey has been concerned over her husband's erratic behavior recently.

Article continues below advertisement

A shattered Biebs posted a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather on Instagram: "I can't wait to see you again in heaven."

An insider said: "Even as Hailey tries to help Justin through his emotional turmoil and Justin himself is a dad now, he still feels lost these days."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hits rock bottom losing father figure grandpa
Source: SOURCE: QUIERO TV

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' controversy has added fuel to Justin Bieber's growing emotional unrest.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, 55, Turns to Botox in Desperate Bid to 'Look Eternally Youthful' Despite Plastic Surgery Denials

Photo of Khloe Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Mom-Of-Two Khloé Kardashian, 40, 'Seeking Sperm Donor' to 'Scratch the Itch for More Kids'

As readers know, Justin has been in a panic over his ties to his former mentor, accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs, leading him to act out in public, including clashing with photographers.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.