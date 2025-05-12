EXCLUSIVE: 'Jittery' Justin Bieber Hits New Bottom After Losing Beloved Grandpa Who Was 'Very Much a Father Figure' to Troubled Pop Star
Justin Bieber was hit with another devastating emotional gut punch when he lost his beloved grandfather, Bruce Dale, who helped raise the pop superstar after his parents split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bieber's friends fear the loss of Dale, who died April 24 at age 80, will send the 31-year-old into deeper despair at a time when he's already in a depressive funk that's threatening his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 28, the mother of his 8-month-old baby, Jack Blues.
"Bruce was very much a father figure to Justin," a friend told RadarOnline.com. "Justin's parents, Jeremy and Pattie, split up just after Justin was born, and his father was in and out of his life – he sometimes went a year without seeing him.
"But Bruce was always there for Justin – he would take him out to hockey games every week in Stratford, Ontario, where Justin grew up, and until his dying day, Bruce was the one who could counsel Justin and talk him off the ledge when he was feeling like the world was closing in on him," the source confided.
A shattered Biebs posted a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather on Instagram: "I can't wait to see you again in heaven."
An insider said: "Even as Hailey tries to help Justin through his emotional turmoil and Justin himself is a dad now, he still feels lost these days."
As readers know, Justin has been in a panic over his ties to his former mentor, accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs, leading him to act out in public, including clashing with photographers.