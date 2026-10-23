Mistrial Ruling: Judge in Lindsay Clancy's Case Refuses to Let Her Lawyers Question the Lone Juror Who Blocked an Insanity Verdict, Leaving the Killer Mother Facing a Possible Second Trial

Reddington had also tried to get the juror removed during the trial.

The day before a mistrial was declared, the jury foreperson sent a note to the judge alleging the holdout was "refusing" to follow the legal standard of reasonable doubt.

Upon receiving this note, Sullivan asked each juror individually if they could follow the law – all 12 said yes. He also restated the legal standard of reasonable doubt.

Following this, the judge allowed them to continue deliberations, a decision Reddington was not happy with.

In a heated exchange with Sullivan, Reddington asserted the juror should be removed from the trial.

Referencing the foreperson's note, he said the juror "refuses to listen to the law that you've given him or her on reasonable doubt..." Additionally, the lawyer told Sullivan his "soft instruction" he gave jurors didn't address the issue.

"If we come back here in a half-hour with a mistrial because of a juror that has just spurned the instructions of this court, it's a shame, it's a real shame," Reddington lamented.