Joy Behar Slams House Rep. Rashida Tlaib Over 'Anti-Semitic' and 'Pro-Palestine' Propaganda: 'She Lies Like Trump!'
The View co-host Joy Behar slammed Rashida Tlaib this week and called the Democratic House Rep. out for repeating “anti-Semitic” and “pro-Palestine” propaganda, RadarOnline.com can report.
Behar blasted Tlaib on Wednesday as she and her The View co-hosts discussed the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the rise of anti-Semitism following the devastating Hamas attack against Israel on October 7. The co-hosts brought up Tlaib and Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar for “dabbling in dangerous anti-Semitism.”
Behar then interjected and criticized Congresswoman Tlaib for blaming a recent hospital strike in Gaza on Israel.
“Rashida still will not admit that that attack on the hospital came from Hamas,” Behar noted during Wednesday's episode of The View. “They have video showing it!”
“But she goes out there and lies like Trump!” the View co-host added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a hospital in Gaza was struck by rocket fire and destroyed last week.
Although Hamas initially blamed Israel for the strike, evidence surfaced that indicated that the Palestinian militant group was responsible for the hospital’s destruction.
“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” President Joe Biden said during a visit to Tel Aviv on October 18. “And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, in our view.”
“But there are a lot of people out there who are not sure,” Biden acknowledged. “So, we got a lot of work to overcome, a lot of things.”
- Cat Fight! 'The View' Stars Sunny Hostin & Joy Behar Fight Former Co-Host Jedediah Bila Over Vaccine Mandates
- 'The Open Mouth': Joy Behar Crudely Jokes Late 'View' Co-host Barbara Walters' Smile Was From Her Adult Film Days
- Tiger Woods' Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Demands Joy Behar Apologize for Calling Her a 'Hooker': 'I'm Still Angry'
Meanwhile, House Rep. Tlaib rushed to X and blamed the hospital strike – which some outlets reported had killed 500 Palestinians – on Biden and Israel.
“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” Tlaib wrote last week. “[Biden] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me,” she continued. “We will remember where you stood.”
Despite the evidence indicating Hamas was responsible for the attack on the hospital in Gaza on October 17, Tlaib refused to remove her post.
Meanwhile, House Rep. Omar – whom The View co-hosts also accused of “dabbling in dangerous anti-Semitism” – caused concern after the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel when she “glorified” the unprecedented strike.
“Israel has dropped more bombs in the last 10 days than we dropped in a whole year in Afghanistan,” she said during a press conference on Friday.
“Palestinians deserve freedom, and we need to free Palestine, and I am never going to stop saying that there is no way that we should allow sending more bombardments to kill Palestinians,” Omar added.