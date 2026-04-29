Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment and False Imprisonment Charges — Weeks After Shocking Arrest With Wife Kendra

Joseph and Kendra were both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment after authorities reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors during a routine inspection of their home following Joseph's Florida arrest.

"After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to [Kendra’s] house," an insider previously told an outlet.

"Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."