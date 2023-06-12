'Love & Hip Hop' Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested for Battery, Appears Disheveled in Mug Shot
Reality star Joseline Hernandez was arrested after getting in a heated backstage brawl with fellow TV personality Big Lex at the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III exhibition flight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality was booked on Monday and charged with one count of battery domestic violence/touch or strike, one count of battery touch or strike, one count of trespassing unoccupied structure or conveyance and a count of resisting arrest, online records from the Broward County Sheriff's office showed.
A bond amount has not been issued and it notes each charge status is "pending trial." She is currently located at the Paul Rein Detention Facility.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the mug shot of Hernandez, showing the Zeus alum looking disheveled with makeup still on from the night before.
All hell broke loose on Sunday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, when Hernandez and Lex, who had appeared on the former's reality series Joseline's Cabaret, got into a heated dispute backstage.
As the brawl intensified, Hernandez could be seen kicking Lex as she was down while trying to land punches. It's unclear what led to their scuffle.
Although others tried to put a stop to the brawl, Hernandez was able to break free and put Lex in a headlock while she wailed on her, leaving Lex topless as she tried to defend herself and fight back. The two were later separated in the video going viral.
Meanwhile, sports fans were on the edge of their seats after the Mayweather vs. Gotti match descended into chaos that same evening.
Midway through the sixth round, the referee, Kenny Bayless, called the fight due to excessive grabbing, giving Mayweather the win.
Gotti III wasn't having it, breaking past the referee to continue fighting Mayweather before their teams both rushed into the ring and more havoc ensued.
Since then, Gotti has turned to Instagram to unleash a war of words against his opponent, calling Mayweather "an enemy for life."
He also tagged Mayweather's former rival, UFC legend Conor McGregor, and summoned him to join in. Gotti wrote, "@TheNotoriousMMA we need back-up."