'Love & Hip Hop' Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested for Battery, Appears Disheveled in Mug Shot

All hell broke loose on Sunday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, when Hernandez and Lex, who had appeared on the former's reality series Joseline's Cabaret, got into a heated dispute backstage.

As the brawl intensified, Hernandez could be seen kicking Lex as she was down while trying to land punches. It's unclear what led to their scuffle.

Although others tried to put a stop to the brawl, Hernandez was able to break free and put Lex in a headlock while she wailed on her, leaving Lex topless as she tried to defend herself and fight back. The two were later separated in the video going viral.