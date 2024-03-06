Your tip
Man Suing Powerball Winner Edwin Castro is Ruled Competent to Stand Trial in Criminal Case

The man suing Edwin Castro was ruled competent to stand trial in his criminal case.

Mar. 6 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The man suing Powerball winner Edwin Castro has been ruled competent to stand trial in a separate criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jose Rivera was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he had an outburst in court and fired his public defender. Rivera pleaded not guilty after he was charged with filing a false police report in Pasadena about the alleged theft of the winning lottery ticket.

Rivera underwent an hours-long psychiatric evaluation ordered by the court.

Last month, a judge suspended Rivera's criminal case and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation. After sitting for an hours-long psychiatric evaluation, the physician ruled Rivera competent to stand trial.

Rivera, whose second language is English, had a Spanish interpreter beside him at a hearing to discuss the doctor's findings. He was also given a new public defender.

Rivera was charged with filing a false police report after he reported the lotto ticket stolen in Pasadena.

Rivera appeared before Judge Martha A. Matthews, who announced the trial would continue in Pasadena.

"The court finds Mr Campos is competent to stand trial," Judge Matthews said at the hearing.

Rivera burst into tears, relieved with the outcome. After leaving the courthouse, he told the U.S. Sun, "I feel so good. I'm back to court in Pasadena. I passed it and we'll see what's coming."

Rivera claims he's the rightful owner of the $2 billion Powerball ticket.

Rivera choked back tears as he noted it had been a "very emotional day," adding he was "very happy with the results that they gave me."

He went on to describe the psychiatric evaluation he sat for, stating, "They asked me some questions that were kind of weird. If I hear voices. I'm like, 'I don't hear nothing.'"

Rivera also claimed he provided the doctors with alleged "evidence" and documents from his previous lawyers.

Rivera insists he's 'not crazy' and deserves to be 'shown some respect.'

While Rivera claims he has "evidence" to prove he purchased the winning ticket, which he said was stolen by a man named "Reggie," Castro has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

The California Lottery Commission denied Rivera's previous claims and has supported Castro as the rightful winner. Both claim surveillance footage shows Castro purchasing the winning ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

Nonetheless, Rivera doubled down on his claims and insisted he purchased the winning ticket.

"I'm not lying about this," Rivera said on Tuesday, adding he's "not crazy" and deserves to be "shown some respect."

"It's so sad that they sent me here," Rivera continued.. "I will prove that I'm the rightful winner, I've been fighting this case and hopefully they will listen to me."

"I'm very confident, 100% confident, what I'm doing... it's correct."

When asked if there was any message he had for Castro, Rivera responded, "I'm not going to talk bad about him, but, do the right thing. Come forward and say the truth because the truth is going to come out."

Rivera was fined $1,500 last week after he failed to appear at a case management conference regarding the civil matter with Castro.

