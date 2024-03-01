Home > Exclusives > Lottery Exclusive Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Fighting Back in Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Stolen’ Ticket Source: MEGA Edwin Castro is fighting back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 1 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Edwin Castro, the $2 billion Powerball winner, asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought by a man who claimed he was the rightful owner of the winning ticket. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Castro demanded all claims brought by Jose Rivera be tossed.

As we previously reported, last year, Rivera sued the Lottery Commission, a man named “Reggie” and Castro. Rivera claimed he purchased a lottery ticket from Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California on November 7, 2022.

In his suit, he claimed ‘Reggie’ stole his ticket and refused to return it despite demands. Later, Rivera said he watched his numbers be called out during the lottery drawing on television. He said the ticket was purchased at the same location he bought his ticket.

Castro was announced as the winner on February 14, 2023. He was paid a lump sum of $997 million. Rivera attempted to file a claim with the California State Lottery, but it was denied. In the battle, Castro’s lawyer said there was security footage of Castro buying the winning ticket from Joe’s Service Center.

“I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear,” Castro’s attorney said. “Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question.” Now, in a newly filed response, Castro asked the court to dismiss the only claim against him. He said the lawsuit “does not plead facts that would establish Castro ever interacted with [Rivera] or formed any obligation to [Rivera].”

In addition, Castro pointed out that Rivera brought this matter to the local authorities and the California Lottery, “but nobody took him seriously.” Castro said Rivera failed to allege that they ever interacted or how he would have received the “stolen” ticket.

The response argued, “The mere allegation that both [Rivera] and Castro claim to be purchasers of a winning Powerball ticket does not create any controversy between the parties.” As a result, Castro asked that the claim be dismissed without the chance to amend the complaint.

As we previously reported, the California State Lottery filed a motion to dismiss before Castro. It argued that it has strict rules in place about prizes. A rep for the California State Lottery said it cannot pay out a prize unless a ticket is presented. Rivera's attorney recently dropped him in the case.