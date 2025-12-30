EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Reveals Reason Why Toddler Beauty Queen's Murder Case Wasn't Resolved Years Ago — as He Insists Police 'Didn't Know What They Were Doing'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
John Ramsey has revealed the reason he believes his daughter JonBenét's murder wasn't solved years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
While he has been vocal about airing his grievances regarding the police, this time he directly pointed a finger at them.
Police 'Didn't Know What They're Doing,' John Ramsey Alleged
After explaining he and his late wife, Patsy, didn't feel like the case would be solved unless it was out of the Boulder Police Department's hands, John got even more specific.
"We knew they didn't know what they were doing," he explicitly stated.
Then, when probed to see if this was what prevented the case from being resolved, he said, "Yeah. No question."
"We've been told... by experienced homicide detectives, this case should not have been hard to solve if they'd have been on it with the right resources," he added.
John Ramsey Said Police 'Made Up Their Mind' What the Answer of Who Killed JonBenét Was
Alas, John admitted the police department wasn't attending to the case with the correct resources.
"They made up their mind what the answer was," he stated, claiming the cops felt like they didn't "need help."
"And that was it the end of the case. Closed," he alleged.
As Radar previously reported, John opened up on why he and Patsy were painted as the suspects in the case, noting the "clueless" cops were sniffing in their direction once they felt they weren't acting "right."
"The DA told us that years later, said, 'their whole case was you didn't act right that morning.' Between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her," he stated.
He added that investigators "made up their mind on day one" and felt they should "arrest him on probable cause."
What Did John and Patsy Ramsey Not Acting 'Right' Mean?
John further detailed what not acting "right" meant, explaining he had "read the so-called detective that was there that morning."
"I read her report... and she made observations that could be misread the wrong way," he continued. "For example, she said John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged kidnapper].
"Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing. She should have been doing that."
John also claimed 10 a.m. – the time the alleged kidnapper had said in a ransom note he'd be calling —came, and the way he acted then raised eyebrows.
"[The cop] said, 'Oh, 10 o'clock came and went, and John didn't go crazy.' 10 o'clock was when the note said, 'We will call you tomorrow at 10.' Well, I didn't know if tomorrow was the day we were in or literally tomorrow," he detailed.
John Ramsey Felt Cops Were in 'Way Over Their Heads'
John had more to add on that morning, sharing, "Since we didn't get a call at 10 today, I assumed, my God, I gotta wait till 10 o'clock tomorrow. It's gonna be horrible. But because I didn't beat my head against the wall and jump up and down and scream at 10 'o'clock that day. She thought I was acting weird."
"She was clueless," he elaborated. "She went later on national television and said, 'I knew John was guilty because I saw in his eyes.' I thought, 'Wow, what a talent that is.'"
He also noted he felt the officers were "way, way over their heads."
"The fact that they didn't accept help when they desperately needed it was just a total failure of leadership," he confessed. "And so that mindset kind of stayed in that department for generally 25 years until they cleaned house."