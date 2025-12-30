EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Reveals Reason Why Toddler Beauty Queen's Murder Case Wasn't Resolved Years Ago — as He Insists Police 'Didn't Know What They Were Doing'

After explaining he and his late wife, Patsy, didn't feel like the case would be solved unless it was out of the Boulder Police Department's hands, John got even more specific.

"We knew they didn't know what they were doing," he explicitly stated.

Then, when probed to see if this was what prevented the case from being resolved, he said, "Yeah. No question."

"We've been told... by experienced homicide detectives, this case should not have been hard to solve if they'd have been on it with the right resources," he added.