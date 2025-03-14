Jonathan Majors Reveals He Was 'Sexually Abused' as a Child and Declares 'No Excuses' After He Was Convicted of Assaulting Girlfriend — As Actor Attempts to Salvage Once Promising Career

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old said the abuse began when he was nine-years-old.

He explained at the time, his father had just left his family one year earlier. Majors said the abuse came from people who were "supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father."

Majors admitted he was "f----- up" because of the trauma and only recently discussed the abuse with his mother, who apologized for not protecting him.