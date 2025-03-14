Jonathan Majors Reveals He Was 'Sexually Abused' as a Child and Declares 'No Excuses' After He Was Convicted of Assaulting Girlfriend — As Actor Attempts to Salvage Once Promising Career
Jonathan Majors has confessed to being sexually abused by both men and women as a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Majors, 35, explained he was forced to confront his childhood trauma as part of court-ordered therapy, after a 52-week domestic violence program, after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in 2023.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old said the abuse began when he was nine-years-old.
He explained at the time, his father had just left his family one year earlier. Majors said the abuse came from people who were "supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father."
Majors admitted he was "f----- up" because of the trauma and only recently discussed the abuse with his mother, who apologized for not protecting him.
The Creed III star said he told his mother it was not an "issue" anymore.
He explained: "I'm like, 'It's not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family."
Majors noted processing and working through his childhood abuse has led to "self-knowledge" and reflection of his behavior in his relationships, but he insisted there's "no excuses."
He said: "There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself."
While he was unable to directly comment on Jabbari's domestic abuse allegations, Majors said he has taken accountability for the direction of his life and career.
The actor said: "At some point there has to be accountability for writing your own story. Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial."
'Dying' Bruce Willis' Carer Wife Emma Reveals Bone-Chilling Call She Got From Top Doc As She Continues Grueling Care Routine For Dementia-Stricken Star
Majors said after his trial, his new outlook on life is, "Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Marvel star's bodybuilding movie, Magazine Dreams, has finally given a release date following his legal woes – and after his ex-girlfriend agreed to dismiss her assault and defamation civil lawsuit against him.
The movie recently rave reviews when it premiered at Sundance in 2023 and Majors was even being talked about as a best actor nom, Searchlight Pictures quickly picked up the film but dropped it in light of Jabbari's allegations.
After Jabbari dropped her case, Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the film and set its release date for March 21.
Meanwhile, Majors' ex-girlfriend Maura Hooper, who gave a pretrial statement to prosecutors in Jabbari's case, was hesitant to buy into the actor's comeback story.
She said: "I don't really care that his movie is coming out.
“What do you get at the end of a 52-week domestic violence course? Do the victims get a debrief? How could I know if he's changed? I don't see redemption happening here."