Home > Celebrity > Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Reveals He Was 'Sexually Abused' as a Child and Declares 'No Excuses' After He Was Convicted of Assaulting Girlfriend — As Actor Attempts to Salvage Once Promising Career

Photo of Jonathan Majors
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Majors revealed he was sexually abused as a child by men and women.

Profile Image

March 14 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Jonathan Majors has confessed to being sexually abused by both men and women as a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Majors, 35, explained he was forced to confront his childhood trauma as part of court-ordered therapy, after a 52-week domestic violence program, after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in 2023.

jonathan majors avoids jail time assault harassment trial sentence
Source: MEGA

Majors said the abuse started when he was nine-years-old.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old said the abuse began when he was nine-years-old.

He explained at the time, his father had just left his family one year earlier. Majors said the abuse came from people who were "supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father."

Majors admitted he was "f----- up" because of the trauma and only recently discussed the abuse with his mother, who apologized for not protecting him.

jonathan majors avoids jail time assault harassment trial sentence
Source: MEGA

Majors said he only recently told his mother about the abuse.

The Creed III star said he told his mother it was not an "issue" anymore.

He explained: "I'm like, 'It's not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family."

Majors noted processing and working through his childhood abuse has led to "self-knowledge" and reflection of his behavior in his relationships, but he insisted there's "no excuses."

jonathan majors avoids jail time assault harassment trial sentence
Source: MEGA

Majors said there are 'no excuses' for his behavior but unpacking the trauma has led to self-discovery.

He said: "There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself."

While he was unable to directly comment on Jabbari's domestic abuse allegations, Majors said he has taken accountability for the direction of his life and career.

The actor said: "At some point there has to be accountability for writing your own story. Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial."

jonathan majors magazine dreams
Source: BRIARCLIFF ENTERTAINMENT

Majors new movie 'Magazine Dreams' will be released March 21, 2025.

Majors said after his trial, his new outlook on life is, "Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Marvel star's bodybuilding movie, Magazine Dreams, has finally given a release date following his legal woes – and after his ex-girlfriend agreed to dismiss her assault and defamation civil lawsuit against him.

The movie recently rave reviews when it premiered at Sundance in 2023 and Majors was even being talked about as a best actor nom, Searchlight Pictures quickly picked up the film but dropped it in light of Jabbari's allegations.

After Jabbari dropped her case, Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the film and set its release date for March 21.

Meanwhile, Majors' ex-girlfriend Maura Hooper, who gave a pretrial statement to prosecutors in Jabbari's case, was hesitant to buy into the actor's comeback story.

She said: "I don't really care that his movie is coming out.

“What do you get at the end of a 52-week domestic violence course? Do the victims get a debrief? How could I know if he's changed? I don't see redemption happening here."

