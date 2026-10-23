Jon Gosselin Defends Son Collin Amid Family 'Chaos' — as Netflix to Explore Dark 'Jon & Kate Plus' Story in New Doc

Jon argued that the timeline surrounding Collin's allegations is important, saying the alleged abuse occurred after he left Jon & Kate Plus 8 in November 2009.

"You have to look at the timeline here," Jon said, adding, "The abuse that Collin went under happened way after I left."

Jon said he had been fighting for custody of Collin and that his legal history demonstrates he was trying to protect his son. He was ultimately awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin in 2018, after Kate did not appear at the custody hearing.

Jon also rejected Kate's recent references to mental illness when discussing Collin's allegations, saying, "She needs to stop. He is not mentally ill."

Collin has separately said an independent psychological evaluation he underwent in 2023 did not identify a mental health diagnosis.