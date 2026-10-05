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EXCLUSIVE: Mr T Slams New Netflix Documentary About His Life

Mr. T slams a new Netflix documentary about his life and disputes its portrayal of his story.
Source: MEGA

Mr. T slams a new Netflix documentary about his life and disputes its portrayal of his story.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Mr.T has been out promoting a new Netflix documentary about his life – by trash-talking it and dismissing it as "garbage," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The mohawked, gold-chained actor and wrestler, who became an '80s pop-culture icon through Rocky III and the TV series The A-Team, was once one of the most recognizable faces on television. Now 74, he's been slamming Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool, which dropped earlier this month.

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Mr. T Slams Doc for Ignoring His ‘Real’ Story

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Mr. T criticized Netflix's 'Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool' for overlooking parts of his life and community work.
Source: MEGA

Mr. T criticized Netflix's 'Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool' for overlooking parts of his life and community work.

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"The documentary pissed me off because they didn't cover a lot of stuff," he said in one interview. "When I saw it, I was like, What the heck? It's garbage. You build me up, then you try to punk me out."

Mr. T complains the film focuses on his tough-guy image while shortchanging his faith, military service, philanthropy and community work.

"Why don't you show Mr. T working with the Make-A-Wish kids, why don't you show Mr. T being in the army?" he asks, referring to himself in the third person. "If you don't know me, you're gonna think I'm some monster."

Born Laurence Tureaud, the strongman actor is particularly furious director Scott Weintrob included an interview with Mr. T's former agent Peter Young, who criticizes some of his ex-client's career choices – including playing the Bearded Lady in the 1993 comedy Freaked.

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Mr. T Defends Controversial Movie Role Amid Doc Backlash

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Scott Weintrob included former agent Peter Young in the documentary despite Mr. T's objections.
Source: MEGA

Scott Weintrob included former agent Peter Young in the documentary despite Mr. T's objections.

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"I didn't have no problem playing Freaked because we were going against the typecast," said Mr. T. "Brooke Shields was in it. Keanu Reeves was in it. Randy Quaid was in it. It was a fine role, but he's putting me down for being in it. He wants to cut Mr. T down!"

The teed-off Mr. T claims he warned the filmmakers not to include Young because the two were once embroiled in a lawsuit.

"We told them, don't put Peter in my doc, but he did," he said.

And seeing the finished film nearly made Mr. T lose his famous cool.

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Mr. T Says He ‘Wanted to Go Off’ on Netflix Over Documentary

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Brooke Shields was among those who appeared alongside Mr. T in the 1993 comedy 'Freaked.'
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields was among those who appeared alongside Mr. T in the 1993 comedy 'Freaked.'

"I said, Lord, don't let me go off. Don't let me go off! Cuz I wanted to go off on Netflix," he continued. "I said, 'Take the high road.' So I took the high road."

Netflix, meanwhile, has described Mr. T as one of entertainment's most "unlikely and beloved icons."

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