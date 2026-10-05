EXCLUSIVE: Mr T Slams New Netflix Documentary About His Life

"The documentary pissed me off because they didn't cover a lot of stuff," he said in one interview. "When I saw it, I was like, What the heck? It's garbage. You build me up, then you try to punk me out."

Mr. T complains the film focuses on his tough-guy image while shortchanging his faith, military service, philanthropy and community work.

"Why don't you show Mr. T working with the Make-A-Wish kids, why don't you show Mr. T being in the army?" he asks, referring to himself in the third person. "If you don't know me, you're gonna think I'm some monster."

Born Laurence Tureaud, the strongman actor is particularly furious director Scott Weintrob included an interview with Mr. T's former agent Peter Young, who criticizes some of his ex-client's career choices – including playing the Bearded Lady in the 1993 comedy Freaked.