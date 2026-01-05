EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Father John Believes Daughter's Murder Will Finally Be Solved After Nearly Three Decades With AI Technology

In an exclusive conversation , John thinks "an answer" could be obtained that would "close the chapter" on the harrowing ordeal once and for all for his family. In addition, he believes artificial intelligence could play a role in helping to crack the cold case.

John Ramsey believes the decades-long mystery of who killed his daughter JonBenét could be solved once and for all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

John Ramsey said working on trying to find his daughter's killer has been hard on his son's marriage.

John also noted his other son , Burke, who was "nine years old at the time," and the " CBS thing that they did two years ago where they accused him of murder basically," was "wrong" and "needs to be rectified."

"This chapter needs to be closed in my family's life," he told Radar . "My son John Andrew works in this case a lot with me, and he shouldn't have to do that. But he does because he's compelled to help, but... it is hard on his marriage."

JonBenét Ramsey was six when she was brutally murdered.

John added the media has become an "ally" for his family as they've helped to "keep pressure on the police."

He also noted he believes AI can "absolutely" help solve the case.

"We got a letter a month ago or so, two months maybe, from a Stanford University professor who said, 'I have developed an algorithm using AI that can do the research necessary on this genealogy research. All I need is the SNP data.'

"He said, 'I'll do it for free.' And I'm working with them."

"All the pieces are there," John added, noting he's made the police aware of this. "You just got to pick them up and use them."