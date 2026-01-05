EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Father John Believes Daughter's Murder Will Finally Be Solved After Nearly Three Decades With AI Technology
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
John Ramsey believes the decades-long mystery of who killed his daughter JonBenét could be solved once and for all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an exclusive conversation, John thinks "an answer" could be obtained that would "close the chapter" on the harrowing ordeal once and for all for his family. In addition, he believes artificial intelligence could play a role in helping to crack the cold case.
John Ramsey Believes An Answer to Who Killed JonBenét Is Attainable
"This chapter needs to be closed in my family's life," he told Radar. "My son John Andrew works in this case a lot with me, and he shouldn't have to do that. But he does because he's compelled to help, but... it is hard on his marriage."
John also noted his other son, Burke, who was "nine years old at the time," and the "CBS thing that they did two years ago where they accused him of murder basically," was "wrong" and "needs to be rectified."
AI Could Help Solve the Cold Case
John added the media has become an "ally" for his family as they've helped to "keep pressure on the police."
He also noted he believes AI can "absolutely" help solve the case.
"We got a letter a month ago or so, two months maybe, from a Stanford University professor who said, 'I have developed an algorithm using AI that can do the research necessary on this genealogy research. All I need is the SNP data.'
"He said, 'I'll do it for free.' And I'm working with them."
"All the pieces are there," John added, noting he's made the police aware of this. "You just got to pick them up and use them."
John Ramsey Calls Out Police for Being 'Guarded' With New Evidence
As Radar previously reported, John was critical of the cops for being "guarded" with new evidence they purported to have in the case.
While he said he "in a way" respects the "privacy" of the police department, he does feel he's entitled to be informed of what's going on due to being JonBenét's father.
"Certainly, if they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them," John noted, claiming he may have insight into the case others may not have.
"We met with Redfearn [the Chief of Police in Boulder] last summer, Chief of Police, and we brought a representative from Othram Labs, and I've been pushing hard that they use investigative genetic genealogy, IGG, and I think that'll solve the case. I really do," he elaborated.
What Else Did John Ramsey Say About 'New Evidence?'
John also recently spoke out about the "new evidence" on NewsNation's Banfield.
"Chief Redfearn told us, gosh, I don't know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," he said. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."
While he's uncertain if the evidence is "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," he claimed they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one, being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."
He called the latest developments in the case "encouraging," adding, "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there."