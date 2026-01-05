Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > John Ramsey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Father John Believes Daughter's Murder Will Finally Be Solved After Nearly Three Decades With AI Technology

Composite photo of John Ramsey and JonBenét Ramsey's grave
Source: YouTube; MEGA

John Ramsey wants the 'chapter' of who killed his daughter to be closed for his family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

John Ramsey believes the decades-long mystery of who killed his daughter JonBenét could be solved once and for all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an exclusive conversation, John thinks "an answer" could be obtained that would "close the chapter" on the harrowing ordeal once and for all for his family. In addition, he believes artificial intelligence could play a role in helping to crack the cold case.

Article continues below advertisement

John Ramsey Believes An Answer to Who Killed JonBenét Is Attainable

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of John Ramsey
Source: Netflix

John Ramsey said working on trying to find his daughter's killer has been hard on his son's marriage.

"This chapter needs to be closed in my family's life," he told Radar. "My son John Andrew works in this case a lot with me, and he shouldn't have to do that. But he does because he's compelled to help, but... it is hard on his marriage."

John also noted his other son, Burke, who was "nine years old at the time," and the "CBS thing that they did two years ago where they accused him of murder basically," was "wrong" and "needs to be rectified."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

AI Could Help Solve the Cold Case

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: YouTube

JonBenét Ramsey was six when she was brutally murdered.

John added the media has become an "ally" for his family as they've helped to "keep pressure on the police."

He also noted he believes AI can "absolutely" help solve the case.

"We got a letter a month ago or so, two months maybe, from a Stanford University professor who said, 'I have developed an algorithm using AI that can do the research necessary on this genealogy research. All I need is the SNP data.'

"He said, 'I'll do it for free.' And I'm working with them."

"All the pieces are there," John added, noting he's made the police aware of this. "You just got to pick them up and use them."

Article continues below advertisement

John Ramsey Calls Out Police for Being 'Guarded' With New Evidence

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: YouTube

There has been talk of new evidence that could help solve the mystery of who killed JonBenet Ramsey.

As Radar previously reported, John was critical of the cops for being "guarded" with new evidence they purported to have in the case.

While he said he "in a way" respects the "privacy" of the police department, he does feel he's entitled to be informed of what's going on due to being JonBenét's father.

"Certainly, if they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them," John noted, claiming he may have insight into the case others may not have.

"We met with Redfearn [the Chief of Police in Boulder] last summer, Chief of Police, and we brought a representative from Othram Labs, and I've been pushing hard that they use investigative genetic genealogy, IGG, and I think that'll solve the case. I really do," he elaborated.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Frank, Bryce and Jackie Ragan

EXCLUSIVE: Son's 'Murder' of Texas Couple Sparks Fears Reiner Bloodbath Could Be Start of a Wave of 'Copycat Family Massacres'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry 'Headed for 2026 Divorce' — Radar Reveals the Furious Argument That Could Make the 'Broken' Couple Finally Announce Formal Split

What Else Did John Ramsey Say About 'New Evidence?'

Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey has also lost his wife, Patsy.

John also recently spoke out about the "new evidence" on NewsNation's Banfield.

"Chief Redfearn told us, gosh, I don't know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," he said. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

While he's uncertain if the evidence is "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," he claimed they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one, being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."

He called the latest developments in the case "encouraging," adding, "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.