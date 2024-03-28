Joe Scarborough Lashes Out at 'Women on Fox News' After Network's Criticism of Ronna McDaniel Firing
Joe Scarborough responded to criticism he and his MSNBC colleagues dished out regarding NBC's hiring and firing of former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.
The Morning Joe co-host branded lashed out at the "woman on Fox News" who took offense to his disapproval of McDaniel — and branded the conservative network's talent "little idiots," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scarborough didn't hold back after Fox News talent ripped criticism of McDaniel from multiple MSNBC talent, including himself, who weren't pleased with NBC's decision to bring on the ex-RNC chair and controversial election denier.
Scarborough addressed the backlash following Tuesday's announcement that McDaniel would no longer be joining the network, with the NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde aplogizing to staff.
After Fox News talent condemned Scarborough and his colleagues over their reaction to McDaniel's hiring, the Morning Joe co-host made it clear that he had no issue with conservatives joining the network — and threw in a few digs along the way.
"So the little idiots over there that say I’m a left winger or something," Scarborough said. "First of all, I’ve got a 95% ACU rating. I’m more conservative than any of them."
The ACU stands for the American Conservatives Union, which ranks members of congress based on how conservative they are.
"I was part of Congress, and a big part of the reason if anybody was around, they’ll tell you that we balanced the budget for four years in a row for the first time, and the only time in 100 years," Scarborough continued. "And so when I say all of this and say, ‘wake up, you’re in a bubble,’ I’m saying it as a conservative."
"And these cult members will look at anybody," Scarborough added. "We’ll look at Liz Cheney, who I think also has a 95% ACU rating, will look at me. We’ll look at George Conway, who liberals hated him most of his life."
"Well, look at all these other people who gave their lives to the conservative cause that are saying, wake up, wake up, you’re going to lose. This guy’s a huckster."
Scarborough then hit back at the women of Fox News.
"George. You and I were conservatives and are conservatives, but we were conservatives when some of these women on Fox News who call us liberals, were still playing with their Barbies," Scarborough told panelist Conway. "Of course, Ava Braun edition."
Scarborough continued to bolster his point by laying out conservative policies he supported.
"We were fighting for, for conservative values. We were fighting to balance the budget. We were fighting to reform welfare. We were fighting to hold Democratic administrations accountable when they were in grade school and have done it our entire life," Scarborough noted.
"What’s the difference when an anti-democratic, fascist-leaning, guy wants to be president of the United States? All right, you know what? We’re Americans first. Let’s work with other people who support democracy."