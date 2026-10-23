Joe Manganiello's Dragon Tattoo Marks New Chapter — After Actor Said Health Crisis Changed His Marriage to Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello is turning the scars from his seven-year health battle into a symbol of control, unveiling a massive dragon tattoo that stretches down the right side of his body.

The actor showed off the three-foot tattoo on Instagram on Oct. 19, revealing the red, black, and orange design from his abdomen to just above his knee.

Manganiello said the artwork covers scars left by surgeries he underwent during years of unexplained health problems.

The tattoo reveal comes as Manganiello promotes his memoir, Bloodlines, which details the medical crisis he says nearly killed him and the toll he says it took on his marriage to Sofia Vergara.