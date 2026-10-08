Sofia Vergara's Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello Accuses Her of 'Refusing to Hug Him' During Autoimmune Illness Battle

The actor said the pain was so severe, he considered taking his own life in 2019. This emotional pain eventually led him to adopt his dog, Bubbles.

In response, he claimed that Vergara "refused to hug him even when he begged," and she also mocked him over his new dog.

According to an excerpt of the book shared by a publication, Manganiello said he "had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came. I went from being the patient to the caretaker."

Manganiello again refuted Vergara's prior claims to the Spanish publication El País that she and Manganiello called it quits because he wanted kids and she did not.