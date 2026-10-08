Sofia Vergara's Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello Accuses Her of 'Refusing to Hug Him' During Autoimmune Illness Battle
Oct. 8 2026, Updated 5:05 p.m. ET
Joe Manganiello has claimed ex-wife Sofia Vergara refused to hug him during his battle with an autoimmune disease.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the True Blood star, 49, made the accusations in his new memoir Bloodlines, out October 13, where he also claims Vergara, 54, ridiculed him over adopting a chihuahua called Bubbles.
Joe Manganiello Claims Marriage Became 'Devoid' of Emotion
Manganiello, who was married to the Modern Family actress for seven years before their split in in 2023, claimed their marriage became "devoid of any emotionality whatsoever" as his illness, which led to "major organ amputation," took its toll.
His decline in health started shortly after their 2015 wedding, when he battled "excruciating abdominal pain that left him unable to walk as his digestive tract ulcerated, along with fevers, blistering rashes, headaches and fatigue."
This led to Manganiello dropping 60lbs and having part of his intestines removed in a 2016 emergency surgery, leaving him dependent on an ostomy bag.
Pain Made 'True Blood' Star Suicidal
The actor said the pain was so severe, he considered taking his own life in 2019. This emotional pain eventually led him to adopt his dog, Bubbles.
In response, he claimed that Vergara "refused to hug him even when he begged," and she also mocked him over his new dog.
According to an excerpt of the book shared by a publication, Manganiello said he "had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came. I went from being the patient to the caretaker."
Manganiello again refuted Vergara's prior claims to the Spanish publication El País that she and Manganiello called it quits because he wanted kids and she did not.
Manganiello Gave Up on Having a Family With Vergara
Manganiello said that his illness led him to give up on starting a family with Vergara after failed IVF attempts. Although they had considered using egg donors, the actor said he "didn’t want to die and leave Vergara with a child who wasn’t biologically hers."
Manganiello is now engaged to Caitlin O’Connor, 37, and the actor is open to starting a family with her.
"For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week. The world has opened back up to me."
In June, Manganiello first revealed the debilitating "deadly mystery illness" that afflicted him in recent years.
In an Instagram video, the Magic Mike actor revealed that the treatments he was prescribed for the illness, which he has not yet disclosed, had their own "brutal side effects."
He also clarified just how private he kept his illness, saying that he "suffered in silence, battling a deadly mystery illness" while only sharing the details with a small group of people closest to him.