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Home > News > Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Appears to Brand Joe Manganiello a 'Narcissist' After He Calls Out 'Emotionless' Marriage in New Memoir

Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara shared a cryptic post about 'narcissistic' men after excerpts from ex Joe Manganiello's memoir came out.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Sofia Vergara seemingly fired back at ex-husband Joe Manganiello, appearing to brand him a "narcissist" just one day after he accused her of being heartless during his battle with a mysterious autoimmune disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Modern Family alum, 54, raised eyebrows when she reposted a scathing Instagram Story from her adult son, Manolo Gonzales Vergara, warning about dealing with a narcissist who will "always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy."

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Sofia Vergara Reshared Post About 'Narcissistic Men'

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Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce was finalized in 2024.

The pointed post didn't pull any punches, contrasting "good men" who love, respect, and celebrate their partners with "narcissistic men" who allegedly manipulate, lie, and play the victim.

It also claimed narcissists "envy and resent you" and "love that you love them," rather than genuinely loving their partners.

The scathing comparison also claimed that while good men honor themselves and their relationships, narcissists are "grandiose and self-serving," constantly playing the victim and making excuses rather than taking responsibility for their actions.

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Narcissists 'Try to Paint You as the Bad Guy'

Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara reshared the post shortly after excerpts from Joe Manganiello's book were released.

Manolo wrote below the side-by-side comparisons, "Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough, and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy."

In the Friday, October 9, repost, Sofia added a clapping-hands emoji to applaud her son's statement.

The Griselda star's apparent swipe came just two days after an explosive excerpt from Manganiello's upcoming memoir Bloodlines surfaced, in which the actor claimed he felt "reborn" after his seven-year marriage to Vergara came crashing down in 2023.

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Joe Manganiello Developed Mystery Illness After Duo Wed in 2015

Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's early years of their marriage were plagued by his mystery health crisis.

Manganiello's health nightmare began shortly after he tied the knot with Vergara in 2015, turning what should have been newlywed bliss into a grueling medical ordeal.

The former True Blood actor was struck by agonizing abdominal pain so severe he could barely walk as ulcers ravaged his digestive tract. His terrifying symptoms escalated to fevers, blistering rashes, crushing fatigue, headaches and unsettling bleeding.

“I was getting sicker and sicker,” he recalled in his memoir.

Manganiello endured seven years of medical misery, shedding a staggering 60 pounds and undergoing repeated colonoscopies while doctors struggled to find an answer to his condition. An emergency surgery in 2016 left him missing part of his intestines and relying on an ostomy bag.

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Joe Manganiello Claimed Ex Mocked His Closeness With Adopted Dog

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Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello's support dog, Bubbles, has been constantly by his side since 2019.

As Manganiello desperately bounced from hospital to hospital searching for answers, his marriage to Vergara allegedly turned ice-cold.

The Magic Mike actor claimed their once-passionate romance had “become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever,” accusing the longtime America's Got Talent judge of being so heartless that she allegedly refused to even hug him when he begged for affection.

Manganiello also alleged that Vergara mocked his bond with his beloved 5-pound Chihuahua, Bubbles, whom he adopted in 2019 while battling suicidal thoughts.

“I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came. I went from being the patient to the caretaker,” he revealed, crediting the ailing pup with giving him a new sense of purpose during one of his darkest periods.

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