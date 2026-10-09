Sofia Vergara Appears to Brand Joe Manganiello a 'Narcissist' After He Calls Out 'Emotionless' Marriage in New Memoir

The Modern Family alum, 54, raised eyebrows when she reposted a scathing Instagram Story from her adult son, Manolo Gonzales Vergara, warning about dealing with a narcissist who will "always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy."

The pointed post didn't pull any punches, contrasting "good men" who love, respect, and celebrate their partners with "narcissistic men" who allegedly manipulate, lie, and play the victim.

It also claimed narcissists "envy and resent you" and "love that you love them," rather than genuinely loving their partners.

The scathing comparison also claimed that while good men honor themselves and their relationships, narcissists are "grandiose and self-serving," constantly playing the victim and making excuses rather than taking responsibility for their actions.