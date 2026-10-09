EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Sparks Sobriety Worries With Clean Living Boast
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck has sparked questions about the challenges of maintaining sobriety after declaring that staying away from alcohol has become increasingly easy – with addiction specialists warning confidence alone is no guarantee against relapse.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who has undergone several stints in rehabilitation and battled alcoholism for decades, recently revealed he has remained sober for more than five years.
Addiction Experts Examine Long-Term Sobriety Concerns
Speaking to a publication, the Animals star described reaching rock bottom before transforming his life, insisting that the longer he remains alcohol-free, the less difficult maintaining his recovery becomes.
Affleck said: "When addiction starts to really take hold, it’s not enough to have it in your front brain and say: 'This is something I want to change. This isn’t good for me.'
"Something has to click on an amygdala level. That’s where the 'rock bottom' cliché comes from. It’s the same thing: You've got to suffer enough to have something at stake you don’t want to lose."
His remarks highlight a subject frequently discussed by addiction experts – the distinction between feeling comfortable in recovery and becoming complacent about its demands.
A source noted: "Some recovery professionals use the expression 'white-knuckling' to describe maintaining abstinence through willpower while struggling with unresolved cravings, stress or emotional difficulties.
"A recovering addict saying they are finding sobriety 'easier' over time is not, by itself, evidence of white-knuckling or an indication that someone faces an imminent relapse, but it can be a sign they are trying to talk themselves into feeling like their life is getting easier by being clean-living, and any blasé approach to recovery can be a red flag for some experts."
Ben Affleck Says Maintaining Sobriety Becomes Easier Over Time
Affleck also told the publication: "Long-term sobriety, the gift of it is that it just gets easier. It seemed to me that part of it is you’ve got to run up against something difficult and painful enough.
"But the good news is that’s different for everybody – you’ve got to understand what you can control and what you can’t."
The movie star has previously spoken candidly about the devastating consequences of alcoholism, including its effects on his relationships and family life.
His struggles attracted intense publicity during his marriage to Jennifer Garner, 54, with whom he shares three children, and his subsequent relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 57.
Family Loss Prompted Reflections on Life and Mortality
Affleck also disclosed that both his parents died this year, prompting reflections on mortality and the importance of family.
He said: "Both of my parents passed away this year... one of the things you grapple with at my age when parents die is there’s a comfort and awareness in knowing this is how it’s supposed to go."
Affleck recalled his mother's final reflections on growing older, adding: "My mom said to me at the end of her life: 'God, I thought 84 years would seem longer.'"
Ben Affleck Previously Spoke Candidly About Alcoholism
Affleck previously explained that acknowledging his alcoholism did not mean allowing it to define his entire identity.
Speaking on Today in 2019, he said: "It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic.
"It’s part of my life. It’s something that I deal with. It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at."
Addiction specialists generally emphasize that sustained recovery depends on individual circumstances, continuing support, and effective coping strategies, rather than any single measure of confidence; sobriety is getting easier.