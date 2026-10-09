EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Sparks Sobriety Worries With Clean Living Boast

Speaking to a publication, the Animals star described reaching rock bottom before transforming his life, insisting that the longer he remains alcohol-free, the less difficult maintaining his recovery becomes.

Affleck said: "When addiction starts to really take hold, it’s not enough to have it in your front brain and say: 'This is something I want to change. This isn’t good for me.'

"Something has to click on an amygdala level. That’s where the 'rock bottom' cliché comes from. It’s the same thing: You've got to suffer enough to have something at stake you don’t want to lose."

His remarks highlight a subject frequently discussed by addiction experts – the distinction between feeling comfortable in recovery and becoming complacent about its demands.

A source noted: "Some recovery professionals use the expression 'white-knuckling' to describe maintaining abstinence through willpower while struggling with unresolved cravings, stress or emotional difficulties.

"A recovering addict saying they are finding sobriety 'easier' over time is not, by itself, evidence of white-knuckling or an indication that someone faces an imminent relapse, but it can be a sign they are trying to talk themselves into feeling like their life is getting easier by being clean-living, and any blasé approach to recovery can be a red flag for some experts."