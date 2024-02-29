Joe Biden's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Interview Tanks in Ratings — Fewer Than 1M Viewers Watched 81-year-old President
President Joe Biden’s recent appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers tanked in the ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a surprising development to come after President Biden, 81, sat for an interview with NBC host Seth Meyers on Monday night, it was found that fewer than one million viewers tuned in to watch.
Even more surprising was the revelation that fewer than 200,000 viewers in the all-important 25-54 age demographic tuned in to watch the current president joke with the comedian on Monday.
According to Nielsen numbers obtained by RadarOnline.com, only 852,000 viewers watched President Biden’s Late Night with Seth Meyers interview on Monday, February 26.
Of those 852,000 total viewers, only 181,000 viewers aged 25-54 and 111,000 viewers aged 18-49 watched the interview.
The Monday night interview between Meyers and President Biden reportedly saw a 32% decline in the 25-54 demographic when compared to last year, and an even steeper drop of 45% for the 18-49 age demographic.
These new numbers have added to the already mounting demographic decline year to date, which has included a 10% drop in viewers aged 25-54 and a nearly 15% drop in viewers aged 18-49 since the 2024 season of Late Night with Seth Meyers started up in January.
Meanwhile, the Fox News program Gutfeld! crushed Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in the ratings despite President Biden appearing for an interview on the NBC show.
According to Nielsen, Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News show nearly tripled Meyers’s ratings on Monday night with a whopping average of 2,131,000 total viewers.
Gutfeld! also reportedly garnered an impressive 291,000 viewers in the all-important 25-54 advertisement demographic as well as a modest 174,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden faced backlash for his interview with Meyers on Monday night.
While the 81-year-old commander-in-chief discussed a series of topics ranging from the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East to a growing conspiracy about his 2024 re-election campaign and Taylor Swift, Biden also discussed his age and concerns regarding his ability to serve a second presidential term.
Biden also threw shade at his predecessor, Donald Trump, and ridiculed the embattled ex-president for seemingly forgetting his own wife’s name during a recent speech at CPAC last week.
“You got to take a look at the other guy,” Biden said of Trump on Monday night. “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”
“It’s about how old your ideas are,” President Biden continued. “Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years old.”
Biden’s remarks about his likely 2024 general election challenger certainly irked Trump, and Trump responded with a scathing Truth Social video aimed at Biden on Wednesday night.
Trump dubbed Biden a “basket case” and complained that the “disinformation of the Democrats is unbelievable.”