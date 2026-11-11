Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Pretty Pete' Hegseth for 'Kissing Up' to Trump With Raunchy Melania Joke
Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel aimed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, mocking his glowing praise of President Donald Trump as the defense secretary faced an impeachment effort.
During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian played footage of Hegseth's recent Pentagon press conference before ridiculing what he described as an overly flattering tribute to the president.
The late-night host also brought Melania Trump into the joke, suggesting the first lady could have some competition for her husband's affection.
Kimmel Calls It A 'Doozy of a Performance'
Kimmel introduced the clip while discussing the latest political developments surrounding the Trump administration.
He focused on Hegseth's response to impeachment articles introduced by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.
The comedian described the defense secretary's appearance as a "doozy of a performance," suggesting Hegseth was going out of his way to demonstrate his loyalty to Trump.
"He smeared on the chapstick. He got down on his knees and kissed the royal a--," Kimmel said, prompting laughter and cheers from the studio audience.
The joke set the tone for the segment, which centered on Hegseth's enthusiastic remarks about the president.
Hegseth's Gushing Tribute At The Podium
During the Pentagon appearance, Hegseth made no secret of his admiration for Trump's leadership while defending himself against Massie's impeachment effort.
"We've never had a better commander-in-chief. Full stop," Hegseth told reporters.
He went on to explain that he gets to observe the president's leadership firsthand and praised Trump's commitment to his America First agenda.
"I get to watch him every single day. He lives and breathes America first," the defense secretary said.
Hegseth also described serving in Trump's administration as the honor of a lifetime, adding that he would continue standing alongside the president as long as he had the opportunity.
"It's the honor of a lifetime to be his secretary of war. Any day he'll have me, I'll be right here at this podium," he declared.
'Look Out, Melania' - Kimmel's Raunchy Punchline
After playing the footage, Kimmel imagined what would happen if Hegseth's praise were taken one step further.
"Well, in that case, I now pronounce you husband and wife," he quipped.
The host then described the secretary's comments as possibly the most romantic speech he had ever heard from a defense official.
He followed up with a direct warning to the first lady.
"Look out, Melania. Pretty Pete's gunning for your spot," Kimmel joked.
The audience responded with laughter as the comedian continued his roast of Hegseth, whom he referred to as Pretty Pete.
Trump Fires Back As Impeachment Bid Fails
Trump also publicly backed Hegseth following his response to the impeachment effort.
In a November 10 Truth Social post, the president awarded his defense secretary an "A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS" for his handling of Massie's criticism.
Trump also described the Kentucky lawmaker as a "disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman" before branding him a "TOTAL LOSER."
The House subsequently voted 211-204 to refer Massie's impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee. The procedural decision effectively shelved the immediate effort rather than approving or rejecting the allegations against Hegseth.
Massie had introduced eight articles of impeachment against the defense secretary, making the House vote a significant development in the dispute.
For now, Hegseth remains in his position, with Trump continuing to defend him publicly. The House vote did not amount to a finding on the allegations or a formal vote on whether Hegseth should be impeached