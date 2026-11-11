Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Pretty Pete' Hegseth for 'Kissing Up' to Trump With Raunchy Melania Joke

Jimmy Kimmel aimed at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, mocking his glowing praise of President Donald Trump as the defense secretary faced an impeachment effort.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian played footage of Hegseth's recent Pentagon press conference before ridiculing what he described as an overly flattering tribute to the president.

The late-night host also brought Melania Trump into the joke, suggesting the first lady could have some competition for her husband's affection.