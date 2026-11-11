Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Win Major Victory in Ohio Mansion Dispute as Neighbors' Complaints Are Rejected
Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have won approval for their revised landscaping plans at their $5.35 million Ohio mansion, despite objections from several neighbors over privacy, wildlife, and the property's surroundings.
The Village of Bratenahl's Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the proposal during a November 10 meeting, clearing the way for the couple to install privacy shrubs reaching up to 10 feet and make additional changes to the property's brickwork.
The decision followed weeks of disagreement over the renovations, with some residents questioning whether the landscaping would harm local wildlife or conflict with neighborhood rules.
However, other attendees defended the newlyweds, arguing that the community should welcome them rather than oppose their efforts to protect their privacy.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secure Unanimous Approval for Ohio Mansion Plans
Approximately 35 people attended the November 10 meeting at the Bratenahl Community Center. Swift and Kelce were not there, but property manager Patrick Hyland, architect Derek Kuryla, and project manager Jacob Kutz presented the revised plans on their behalf.
The proposal was intended to provide additional privacy around the couple's lakefront property. It included staggered shrubs reaching up to 10 feet and updated brickwork.
The approval followed an earlier decision in September, when the board allowed the couple to replace an existing five-foot fence with a six-foot black aluminum version. Their original eight-foot fence proposal had been reduced following concerns about village requirements.
The landscaping application required a separate review, however, and the board requested revisions before considering the plans again.
Neighbors Raise Wildlife Concerns Over Proposed Landscaping
Not everyone was pleased with the board's decision. Resident Lucy Weller questioned whether the proposed greenery would provide sufficient habitat for animals and urged the couple's representatives to consider native plant species.
Weller argued that the landscaping should offer wildlife more than decorative greenery.
"They don't need lawns; they need food and cover and they need places to have sex," she said. "I don't think this landscape does anything to provide for any of the wildlife."
Another resident, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who said he lives two houses away from the property, also objected to the proposal. He questioned whether the amount of greenery would comply with village ordinances and criticized the extent of the proposed screening.
"This is not going to be open," he said. "This is a forest, and I'm not sure why the board is going in that direction."
The objections followed an October review in which the board raised concerns about the proposed trees' mature height. Village officials also wanted the landscaping submission to provide a more complete picture of the property's planting plans before approving.
Earlier Sewer Concerns and Fence Dispute Complicated the Project
The landscaping controversy was not the first disagreement involving the property. Neighbors had previously questioned the couple's plans for a replacement fence and raised concerns about existing trees and shared infrastructure.
During the October 6 meeting, resident Katherine Bolton highlighted a potential problem involving a shared sewer line that she said was approximately 115 years old. She worried that roots from newly planted evergreen trees could eventually damage the underground pipe.
"When you plant that many trees from a short distance from a sewer line, you're going to have a problem in the future," Bolton told the board.
She also cited an estimated $75,000 cost to protect the sewer line against possible root damage.
The board raised questions about the landscaping application during the same meeting. One member argued that the original submission focused too heavily on privacy screening rather than providing a comprehensive landscape design.
The project team subsequently revised the proposal, addressing the board's concerns before returning for the November 10 review.
Some Bratenahl Residents Defend the Couple's Decision to Buy Mansion
Despite the objections, several residents spoke in support of Swift and Kelce during the November meeting. Vasiliki Diamantis encouraged the community to appreciate that the couple had chosen Bratenahl as a place to own a home.
"We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence," she said, criticizing the focus on privacy arrangements instead of welcoming the new residents.
"We should accept them regardless of how many days they live here," Diamantis added.
Her comments received applause from attendees, with another resident also encouraging the community to support the couple.
Swift and Kelce purchased the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom property in March 2026 for approximately $5.35 million. The historic lakefront mansion sits on roughly 3.5 acres along Lake Erie.
The couple married in July 2026, and the Ohio property is reportedly not intended to serve as their primary residence. Kelce, who grew up in the Cleveland area, has a personal connection to the region.
With the architectural board's unanimous decision, the couple can now proceed with their revised landscaping plans despite the objections raised by some of their neighbors.