Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Win Major Victory in Ohio Mansion Dispute as Neighbors' Complaints Are Rejected

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have won approval for their revised landscaping plans at their $5.35 million Ohio mansion, despite objections from several neighbors over privacy, wildlife, and the property's surroundings.

The Village of Bratenahl's Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the proposal during a November 10 meeting, clearing the way for the couple to install privacy shrubs reaching up to 10 feet and make additional changes to the property's brickwork.

The decision followed weeks of disagreement over the renovations, with some residents questioning whether the landscaping would harm local wildlife or conflict with neighborhood rules.

However, other attendees defended the newlyweds, arguing that the community should welcome them rather than oppose their efforts to protect their privacy.